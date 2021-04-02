Outriders no HUD bug: How to fix missing display - Dexerto

A lot of Outriders players are having issues with a bug that makes their HUD disappear whilst in-game. Luckily, there’s a strange but easy solution that’ll instantly fix the display after a few simple steps.

Outriders has officially arrived and players are loving Square Enix’s fast-paced third-person shooter. With so much loot, gear and, interesting abilities to make use of, it’s no wonder the game has garnered so much attention at release.

Of course, as with any new title, Outriders isn’t without its flaws and one particular HUD issue is causing the community a lot of problems. Seemingly out of the blue, a player’s HUD will disappear, meaning they cannot see their health or ability cooldowns.

Advertisement

Luckily, there’s a simple fix for this bug that may seem a little strange at first, but it’ll get you back into the action in no time.

How to fix Outriders HUD bug

No one likes to have their gameplay experienced ruined by a bug, especially in a brand new title like Outriders. While you can continue to play the game without the game’s HUD, you’ll be at a significant disadvantage and won’t even be able to track your health.

Read More: Everything you need to know about Outriders

So, let’s check out a method that players are using consistently to make their HUD reappear in-game.

How to bring back your missing HUD in Outriders

Open the menu and head into the Options Navigate to the HUD tab and manually turn off every single option (Avoid changing HUD Scale Value) Head back into the game Go back into the HUD options and switch every setting back on again Leave the options and ‘Return to the lobby’ Once you re-enter the game your HUD will be fixed

Hopefully, this guide has helped you fix the issue and your HUD has now re-appeared. Although it may seem like a strange fix, this method has been working for the majority of Outrider players.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more Outriders news, consider checking out our list of the best Legendary weapons in-game.