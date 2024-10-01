How to fix the Lookup Failed error in Starfield

The Lookup Failed error has been an issue for players since Starfield’s new DLC, Shattered Space, dropped. Here’s how to fix it.

Starfield has just released its first DLC, Shattered Space, which has brought new quests, locations, enemies, weapons, and so much more. While all these additions are making players hyped up to jump back into the game, many have reported that they’ve run into the Lookup Failed error in Starfield.

This isn’t exactly a new kind of issue, though it’s been occurring much more frequently since the new DLC dropped. Luckily, there are a few workarounds you can try to fix to get the game working again and enjoy all the new content.

Below, we’ve compiled all the methods to fix the Starfield Lookup Failed error.

Lookup Failed Error explained

Bethesda Softworks Starfield players have been running into the Lookup Failed error issue in the game.

The Starfield Lookup Failed error can cause a planet not to load properly or without texture in the game. Instead of being able to travel to the planet, you’ll instead end up seeing the place covered with a text saying “Default Planet Material. The Swap Hasn’t occurred” all over its surface, as players have reported.

Additionally, this UI bug will also display “Lookup Failed” on the System and Faction tabs.

How to troubleshoot Starfield Lookup Failed error

In Bethesda games, the Lookup Failed error is usually linked with mods affecting your game. That said, some players have said this has also affected them, even without mods.

Here are some potential fixes to solve the issue, whether or not you’re playing with these additions.

Restart your game

One of the potential reasons why the planet’s texture isn’t showing up is likely because players haven’t properly updated your game. Try restarting the game to see if an update prompt appears, or restart your system entirely. Some players have claimed that restarting did the job of solving the issue for them.

Verify the integrity of files

There’s a chance that you may have some missing or corrupted files in the game, so it’s always recommended that you verify the integrity of the game files.

Launch Steam. Select Properties. On the left tab, select Installed Files. Select the “Verify integrity of game files” option at the bottom. Wait for the process to finish.

Now it’s no secret that mods tend to break whenever there’s a new update. If you’re using mods, try removing them or disabling them with your Mod Manager. After that, try restarting the game again to see if that works.

While you’re taking care of your mods to fix the issue, you’ll also want to head over to Nexus or wherever you downloaded your Starfield mods to check if there are any outdated ones, as this can potentially glitch out your game.

Clear Alternate Mac address

Alternatively, you can try to update your Mac address to fix the issue on your Xbox console. Here are the steps to do it:

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide. Select Profile and System. Go to Settings. In the General tab, head to Network Settings. Select Advanced Settings. Select Alternate Mac Address and Clear.

That sums up potential fixes for the Starfield Lookup Failed error.

At the end of the day, you’ll want to be sure to download all the latest updates properly so that you won’t have texture or UI problems in the game.