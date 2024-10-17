Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero players backtrack over Great Ape Vegeta fight difficulty

Despite sentiments that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Great Ape Vegeta fight was way too hard, many players have backpedaled against this initial outcry.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has taken the world by storm. The long-awaited return of the beloved Budokai Tenkanchi franchise has attracted thousands of players and managed to sell 3 million copies within the first 24 hours of the game’s full release.

Before its official launch, however, one of Sparking Zero’s biggest talking points during early access was its difficulty, with players taking to social media to share their frustrations with some of the game’s boss battles.

In particular, the fight against Great Ape Vegeta early on in Goku’s Episode Battle mode campaign sent players into a frenzy.

The developers even poked fun at the outcry from the player base when fighting Great Ape Vegeta, simply telling them to lower the difficulty and retry.

However, now that the dust has settled and gamers have played more of Sparking Zero, many have come forward to admit that the fight against Great Ape Vegeta isn’t as hard as they initially thought.

Multiple Reddit threads discussing the fight have cropped up online, with players sharing that they didn’t find the fight “too hard” and that its difficulty was greatly “exaggerated.”

Even those who did initially struggle have admitted the attention the difficulty of this fight got wasn’t warranted. “It took me like seven tries until I beat him, but it could’ve been worse from my perspective,” added one player.

One Reddit user also revealed how they “kept hearing horror stories, but if you bother to familiarise yourself with the game, you’ll beat him pretty easily. The guy just spams attacks.”

However, now that thousands have progressed further into the game’s story mode, they’ve also noted that Great Ape Vegeta is “nothing” compared to other battles.

“The real challenge in the story mode is the alternate universe where you have to beat all 5 Ginyu force members,” wrote one Reddit user.

While another added, “People just freaked out because it was the first boss fight. Wonder how they all went during any fights during the Tournament of Power.”

