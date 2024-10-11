How to beat Elementa in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Some of the bosses in Metaphor: ReFantazio are tough, but none are quite as rage-inducing as the Elementa – the enemy that straight-up runs away from you.

These guys are basically the Shin Megami Tensei Mitamas, but even more uninterested in giving you the time of day. If you want to take them down, you’ve got to act fast and show them who’s boss. Trust me, though – the loot is absolutely worth the hassle.

Article continues after ad

In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to beat each type of Elementa, including the Blue, Red, Green, and Golden ones, and expose their weaknesses.

How to defeat Elementa enemies







You must beat Elementa enemies in a single turn or they will run away in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

When you spot an Elementa, don’t waste any time – chase it down and smack it with your primary weapon before starting Squad combat. This gives you a nice advantage in the fight, letting you land a free hit without burning a turn. Follow up by exploiting the Elementa’s weakness, which is conveniently tied to its color. Use either your Archetype’s magic or items to hit that weakness and make quick work of them. Alternatively, you could use a strong physical attack hoping to deal a critical blow and earn one extra turn.

Once you take down the Elementa, you’re instantly whisked to the rewards screen. The payoff is a massive boost in MAG, Reeve, and EXP. Chances are, several of your characters and Archetypes will level up just from that one fight. And since the Elementa never gets a chance to touch you, you also score an Unscathed Victory bonus.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blue Elementa weakness

Dexerto/ATLUS

Blue Elementa is weak to Fire skills, such as Bot, Gabot, Botra, Gabotra, Boatona, and Meteophor. The Mage, Wizard, and Magic Seeker usually have access to these them.

You can find Blue Elementa enemies on the outskirts of Grand Trad or in the Catacombs.

Red Elementa weakness

Dexerto/ATLUS

The Red Elementa is weak to Ice skills, such as Blizz, Gablizz, Blizza, Gablizza, and Blizzaton. The Mage and Wizard usually have access to them. If you don’t have any of these skills, an item like Ice Chunk will do, or stick to strong Physical damage.

Article continues after ad

You can find Red Elementa enemies on the outskirts of Martira and underneath the castle.

Green Elementa weakness

Dexerto/ATLUS

The Green Elementa is weak to Electric skills, such as Kande, Gakande, Kandera, Gakandera, and Kandeon. While the Mage and Wizard have access to these, the Magic Knight unlocks the Magic Knight’s Hammer, which also deals Electric damage.

You can find Green Elementa in Oceania and while on the road, as long as there’s Inclement weather.

Article continues after ad

Golden Elementa weakness

Dexerto/ATLUS

The Golden Elementa is weak to Wind skills, such as Cyc, Gacyc, Cyclo, Gacyclo, Cyclone, and Gacyclone. The Seeker and Magic Seeker usually have access to these skills.

Article continues after ad

You can find Golden Elementa in Virga Island’s outskirts and on the road, as long as there’s Inclement weather.

If you’re still missing some of the spells above, try to improve your Bond with your Followers so you can unlock all the Archetypes with those spells. And, if your fight with the Elementa left your MP bar depleted, here’s every way in which you can replenish your MP bar.