Pokemon Go Gigantamax Toxtricity Max Battle Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

New Dynamax and Gigantamax forms keep making their way into Pokemon Go, with Gigantamax Toxtricity arriving during the Go Wild Area event.

Unlike Dynamax Pokemon, Gigantamax creatures are incredibly hard to take down, as they are the bosses of the recently introduced 6-Star Max Battles, which require the collaboration of 10 to 40 trainers.

If you’re looking to take down Gigantamax Toxtricity to get both Amped and Low Key forms in the game, here are the best Dynamax and Gigantamax counters you can use to exploit its weaknesses.

Gigantamax Toxtricity weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Electric/Poison-type Pokemon, Gigantamax Toxtricity is only weak to Ground and Psychic attacks, so those are the ones you must aim for when putting your team together.

Unfortunately for players, this mighty creature has plenty of resistances, including Fighting, Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Grass, Electric, and Fairy.

Due to only Dynamax and fellow Gigantamax Pokemon being eligible in Max Battles, players will have a reduced number of choices to pick from.

Best counters

These are some of the best counters to take down Gigantamax Toxtricity in the game:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Excadrill (Dynamax) Mud-Slap & Scorching Sands Metagross (Dynamax) Zen Headbutt & Earthquake Gengar (Dynamax or Gigantamax) Lick & Psychic Rillaboom (Dynamax) Scratch & Earth Power Drilbur (Dynamax) Mud Slap & Drill Run Greedent (Dynamax) Mud Shot & Crunch

As mentioned above, because the Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics are so recent, there are not plenty of Pokemon to pick from.

The absolute best choices are Dynamax Excadrill and Dynamax Metagross. However, those who don’t have either can go with the rest of the selection and try to challenge Gigantamax Toxtricity with a bigger group of trainers.

As the pool of available Dynamax or G-Max Pokemon increases, our recommendations will change.

How to get Gigantamax Toxtricity in Pokemon Go

The mighty Gigantamax Toxtricity will appear in Pokemon Go as a 6-Star Max Battle boss during the Go Wild Area event. The Fukuoka weekend will run from November 16, 2024, until November 17, 2024, and the Global from November 23, 2024, to November 24, 2024.

Niantic

Unlike normal Raids, Max Battles are in-person-only encounters, meaning Remote Raid Passes cannot be used. Rather than spawn in standard Gyms, Gigantamax, and Dynamax battles are confined to Power Spots.

To enter a Gigantamax battle you must pay 800 Max Particles, which can be collected from visiting such Power Spots. It’s worth noting that if you fail to defeat G-Max Toxtricity, the MPs will be returned.

Gigantamax Toxtricity CP in Pokemon Go

Because G-Max Toxtricity hasn’t debuted yet, its CP is not available. However, here are regular Toxtricity CP values in the game:

Raid Boss CP TBD CP range once captured 1413 – 1486 Rainy/Cloudy weather CP range 1767 – 1858 Toxtricity max CP (Level 50) 2941

Gigantamax Toxtricity stats & movepool

As a dual Electric/Poison-type Pokemon, Gigantamax Toxtricity has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 224 140 181 2941

Fast Moves

Acid (Poison/STAB)

Spark (Electric/STAB)

Poison Jab (Poison/STAB)

Charges Moves

Acid Spray (Poison/STAB)

Discharge (Electric/STAB)

Wild Charge (Electric/STAB)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

Can Gigantamax Toxtricity be Shiny?

Yes, Gigantamax Toxtricity can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this special variant will debut on the very same day.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

As the odds of spotting a Shiny Pokemon are very slim, players will have to challenge plenty of G-Max Toxtricity to boost their chances. The Shiny Gigantamax Toxtricity can be recognized by its light burgundy body instead of its usual deep purple.

That’s all you need to know about Gigantamax Toxtricity in Pokemon Go. Check out some more guides including the Spotlight Hour schedule and event calendar, as well as the upcoming Community Day.

