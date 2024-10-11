All Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio & how to unlock them

Contents 1 How to unlock every Archetype

In Metaphor: ReFantazio, Archetypes are basically your character’s “what am I going to be today?” system. You can channel whichever class you want to crush your enemies exploiting their weaknesses.

With over 40 different roles across 14 lineages, you’re spoiled for choice – whether you want to be a sword-swinging Seeker, a gold-obsessed Merchant, or something more intense like a Berserker. The beauty of Archetypes is the freedom to swap between them at will – though Information Sheets often determine which Archetype works best for each mission.

It’s a system that demands strategy and creativity – just don’t get too attached to one role. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock all the Archetypes you can unlock in Metaphor: ReFantazio and how to get them.

How to unlock every Archetype

Generally speaking, to unlock Archetypes you must progress through the main story, improve your bond with your Followers, and level up your existing one. Here’s every Archetype and how to unlock it in Metaphor: ReFantazio:

Seeker

Appearance Follower Variant 1: Magic Seeker More

The Seeker is the first Archetype you unlock. As you make your way to the top of the tower in Northern Border Fort, face the human responsible for killing all the guards. Later, you get a cutscene introducing More, who becomes your first Follower and the bond responsible for The Seeker.

When you reach level 20 with the Seeker and Bond level 3 with More, you can unlock the Magic Seeker as part of the Seeker skill tree.

Warrior

Appearance Follower Variant 1: Swordmaster Strohl

To unlock the Warrior, face the spineless Commander with Strohl in the Nord Mines. Before the encounter, Strohl channels the Warrior, which later becomes available for anyone to unlock.

When you reach level 20 with the Warrior and Bond level 3 with Strohl, you can unlock Swordmaster as part of the Warrior skill tree.

Mage

Appearance Follower Variant 1: Wizard Gallica

Speak with Gallica after defeating the Commander in the Nord Mines to get the Mage.

When you reach level 20 with the Mage and Bond level 3 with Gallica, you can unlock the Wizard as part of the Mage skill tree.

Healer

Appearance Follower Variant 1: Cleric Maria

Comfort Maria for the first time at the Hushed Honeybee Inn, before the King’s funeral, to get the Healer.

When you reach level 20 with the Healer and Bond level 3 with Maria, you can unlock the Cleric as part of the Healer skill tree.

Knight

Appearance Follower Variant 1: Magic Knight Hulkenberg

After the king’s funeral, face Grius’ corpse in the Mausoleum’s Catacombs to push Hulkenberg to unlock the Knight Archetype.

When you reach level 20 with the Knight and Bond level 3 with Hulkenberg, you can unlock the Magic Knight as part of the Knight skill tree.

Brawler

Appearance Follower Variant 1: Pugilist Catherina

As you visit the Mausoleum’s Catacombs for the first time, help Catherina find her friend in the quest A Friend in Need.

When you reach level 20 with the Brawler and Bond level 3 with Catherina, you can unlock the Pugilist as part of the Brawler skill tree.

Merchant

Appearance Follower Brigitta

Complete A Bullish Embargo by slaying the Guptaurus in Belega Corridor. You can accept this quest in Grand Trad, right outside her Igniter shop, but only if you have enough Wisdom. It’s time to sharpen up your Royal Virtues!

Gunner

Appearance Follower Variant 1: Sniper Neuras

Complete the Providing a Spark side quest by fetching a Glass Ornament and Inventor’s Journal in Komero Village.

When you reach level 20 with the Gunner and Bond level 3 with Neuras, you can unlock the Sniper Archetype as part of the Gunner skill tree.

Thief

Appearance Follower Variant 1: Assassin Heismay

To unlock the Thief Archetype, capture Heismay head through the underground channel in Martira. After an encounter with Morris, the deceiving guard, you get Heismay as an ally and his Thief Archetype.

When you reach level 20 with the Thief and Bond level 3 with Heismay, you can unlock the Assassin Archetype as part of the Thief skill tree.

Faker

Appearance Follower Alonzo

To unlock the Faker Archetype, complete the quest A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake from Cuculus in Martira. This quest involves retrieving a ring and bringing it back to a mysterious Nidia guy who’s calling himself Cuculus. After you complete this quest, have a word with him to find out he’s actually named Alonso, and has an Archetype for you: the Faker.

Commander

Appearance Follower Bardon

The Commander can be unlocked by speaking to Bardon in Martira after the Gauntlet Runner race ends in Port Brilehaven. When the ceremony is complete, teleport back to Martira and look for Bardon standing on the left side of Thoroughfare Square. After a conversation, you unlock the Commander Archetype.

Masked Dancer

Appearance Follower Junah

You actually unlock the Masked Dancer Archetype after Junah has been in your party for a while. Though she can use it herself if you want anyone else to be able to learn her, complete Save the Mourning Snakes, a request she gives you on behalf of the people of Virga Island.

That’s all you need to know about Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio. If there’s one thing that can help you boost your combat experience beyond them, it’s cooking and keeping a healthy MP bar.