How many people play Metaphor: ReFantazio – Player count tracker in 2024

Metaphor: ReFantazio has quickly risen up the Steam charts, overtaking Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Reload. So, how many people are currently playing it?

Quickly becoming the most popular Atlus game since Persona 5 was released, Metaphor: ReFantazio has smashed day-one sales. With its great mix of unique archetypes, colorful cast of characters, and gigantic bosses, it’s not hard to see why our Metaphor: ReFantazio review gives it a glowing recommendation.

As a result of the game’s popularity, many players will be wondering just how many people are currently logging in to play Atlus’ latest adventure. Fortunately, our Metaphor: ReFantazio player count tracker has the latest stats for you to check out.

How many people are playing Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Despite having only just released, Metaphor: ReFantazio has 61,380 peak concurrent players on Steam. The new record has smashed both Persona 5 Royal’s (35,474) and Persona 3 Reload’s (45,002) all-time peak records.

This is even more impressive when you consider that this only takes into account PC players, and not those playing on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Metaphor: ReFantazio, has also set a new record for Atlus after it sold one million copies in just one day – making it the fastest-selling Atlus game to date.

SteamDB Metaphor ReFantazio is already breaking records.

This number is expected to rise even further as more players delve into the world of Euchronia in the coming weeks and months.

For comparison’s sake, below is a quick look at some of the most popular JRPGs on Steam and their current player counts:

Monster Hunter World: 78,572 players

78,572 players Monster Hunter Rise: 18,191 players

18,191 players Persona 5 Royal: 14,839 players

It’s also important to note, that even the Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo has 4,000 concurrent players. Of course, like all games, Metaphor: ReFantazio’s player count will fluctuate as time goes on, but for now, there is a sizeable community.

Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest player count stats. In the meantime, be sure to check out every way to get MP, all Informant Sheets, and all Followers and Allies guides.