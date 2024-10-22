How to complete Deeds and Diversions in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor ReFantazio is filled with quests for players to complete, all granting some pretty helpful rewards. However, not all quests are easy to finish, like Deeds and Diversions.

Deeds and Diversions is a pretty tricky Favor side quest that players can tackle for 10,000 Reeve and a brand new piece of armor, otherwise known as the Chef’s Togue. However, once you ask for the deed required, you’ll quickly be met with a problem. He won’t give it to you unless you’ve completed one specific quest.

So, to ensure you get that armor and finish as many quests as you can in Metaphor ReFantazio, here’s how to complete Deeds and Diversions.

Before beginning, it’s worth noting the recommended level for this quest is 35, and it’s not time-related, so there’s no major rush.

Quests to complete before you start

Before starting, you’ll need to complete Superior Scrimshaw Hunt. Doing so will give you the right experience to tell the perfect story to the upcoming NPC for Deeds and Diversions.

While you could always start the Deeds quest and then go onto the Superior Scrimshaw Hunt, doing it before will allow you to speed through the challenge without leaving the conversation.

Atlus

To start the Superior Scrimshaw Hunt, head over to the Craftsman in Merchants’ Bazaar, which is found in Port Brilehaven. Speak to him, start the quest, and beat the Orgas. Once you have, you’re ready to begin Deeds and Diversions.

How to complete Deeds and Diversions

To complete Deeds and Diversions, follow the below steps:

Speak to the Overfamiliar Man Find the Noble Tell him about your adventures Return to the Overfamiliar Man

Step 1: Find the Overfamiliar Man

Atlus

To begin Deeds and Diversions in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll want to head to Port Brilehaven and go to the Nightprowler in Angler’s Inn Square. Standing just outside is the Overfamiliar Man.

Talk to him and you’ll begin the quest with the man explaining that his Deed was taken by a loan lender but was never given back to him, even after paying what he owes.

Naturally, it’s your job to get it back for him.

Step 2: Find the Noble

Atlus

After speaking to the Overfamiliar Man, he’ll explain that you’re looking for an ishkia noble with “a certain fondness for, shall we say, bloodsport.”

The clue is all you need to locate this noble, as the “bloodsport” he’s referring to is the Coliseum. So, head to The Varmareno Coliseum.

If you’re struggling, it’s near the Arenafront Wharf in Port Brilehaven. Head through the northwest exit and you’ll find it with ease. Once nearby, look for a Pompous Noble in purple.

Step 3: Convince the noble to give back the deed

Atlus

When you spot the Pompous Noble, go and speak to him. He’ll explain that he has the deed. During the conversation, you’ll want to select the following answers:

“You know me, I trust?” “Such a tawdry area, this.” “I’ve seen great wonders.”

After you’ve selected these, you’ll need to tell him about your adventure to the Forsaken Tower, which is where you went during the Superior Scrimshaw Hunt. If you haven’t completed that quest, you won’t be able to bargain as he won’t be impressed enough.

After this, click: “You know the Forsaken Tower?”

With that, he’ll be impressed and ask you what you’d like in return for the tale. Choose the Deed and he’ll hand it over to you.

Step 4: Go back to the Overfamiliar Man

Atlus

With the Deed in hand, head back to the Overfamiliar Man in the same location mentioned in step one and give him the Deed.

He’ll thank you and grant you the following rewards:

10,000 Reeves

Chef’s Toque armor

So, that’s how to complete Deeds and Diversions in Metaphor ReFantazio. While heading over to the Superior Scrimshaw Hunt or planning what to spend your Reeves on, be sure to check out how to beat Heismay, Elmenta, or even how to recover MP.