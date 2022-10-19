Can you play Gotham Knights on Steam Deck?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Can you dive into Gotham Knights on Valve’s Steam Deck? If you want to play the next Batman title on the impressive handheld, here’s what we know so far.

Gotham Knights unleashes the Bat-Family on October 21 and you’ll be able to play it across several platforms. One of which is Valve’s mighty Steam Deck – which is nothing short of a portable gaming beast.

If you’d prefer to take your crime-solving activities on the road, Gotham Knights is available to purchase on the Steam store.

But can Gotham Knights run on the Steam Deck? Here’s what you need to know.

How to play Gotham Knights on Steam Deck

Gotham Knights has yet to receive an official ‘Deck Verified’ confirmation from the developers. This confirmation allows Steam Deck users to be safe in the knowledge that the game will run without major issues.

WB Games Montréal Robin made his debut in Detective Comics in 1940.

It is possible that Gotham Knights will work just fine on handheld, though it may need some tweaking with tools like ProtonGB to run smoothly. We expect that the developers will announce its Steam Deck compatibility during the game’s launch on October 21, 2022.

Gotham Knights Steam Deck requirements

The PC specifications for Gotham Knights have been released by the developers – and it’s a pretty demanding title. According to Steam’s Hardware & Software survey in September, only 38.38% of players have a GPU that’s worthy of continuing Batman’s legacy.

Comparatively, 22.84% of potential players are able to run the game at its recommended settings or higher on full PC setups. Before you decide to purchase the game, make sure you check out the specifications here.

So there you have it – we’ll be updating this article as more compatibility news arrives.