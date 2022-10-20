Gotham Knights Modchips: How to use and Gear tiers explained

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

If you want your Batgirl or Nightwing to lay down the law in Gotham Knights, you’ll need Modchips to get some extra power. Here’s what you need to know about using Modchips in the latest Batman adventure.

There are several villains that you’ll need to defeat in Gotham Knights. The Court of Owls working in the shadows and Mr. Freeze is causing chaos on the streets.

Whether you’re focusing on Batgirl or Robin as your favorite hero to play as – it is essential to maximize their potential with Modchips.

Gotham Knights has numerous Modchips to take advantage of, so here’s how they work and each tier available.

How to use Modchips in Gotham Knights

Modchips in Gotham Knights are gained by completing premeditated and random crimes, sidequests, and mission chains. There are three different types available: Suit, Melee, and Ranged.

These can be applied to your Gear types of the same name, which in turn will add a buff to your loadout. To apply a Modchip, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Access the Batcomputer

Head over to the ‘Gear’ tab

Scroll to the ‘Mods’ section

Choose your desired Modchip in either Suit, Melee, or Ranged

Apply the Modchip to the Loadout piece of your choice

Warner Brother Montréal Modchips are sorted into three different types.

The level of a Modchip will be awarded to your character based on your current Power Level. Some pieces of Gear allow you to apply multiple Modchips, making your hero extremely powerful.

Warner Brother Montréal Each Modchip will grant a different buff, such as Fox Mod: Concussive Reinforcer.

Moreover, its worth noting that Modchips will be designated to specific heroes once you’ve assigned them. So if you want to use them with other heroes, be sure to switch them to over that character’s Gear.

Gotham Knights Modchip and Gear tiers explained

Modchips and Gear in Gotham Knights are both sorted into different tiers, too. These tiers will determine how effective they are, while also containing tier-exclusive qualities that can enhance your hero.

These are the tiers that you will come across in your adventures:

Common (White)

Uncommon (Green)

Rare (Blue)

Epic (Purple)

Heroic (Orange)

Legendary (Yellow)

Warner Brother Montréal You’ll want to craft Legendary gear to become the strongest hero.

Some pieces of Gear in higher tiers will also have multiple slots for Modchips. This means you’ll be able to stack your highest Modchips together, giving your hero some serious buffs in the process.

Once you’ve got on the path to earn some Legendary Gear, be sure to keep using it often, as Legendary tier Gear continues to evolve through simply playing the game.

Now you’re ready to equip Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood with the best Modchips out there. Don’t forget to check out our other Gotham Knights guides on your quest to restore Batman’s legacy.