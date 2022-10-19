GamingGuides

Gotham Knights Heroic Assault: Release date, platforms & everything we know

Gotham Knights
gotham knights heroic assault logoWarner Brother Montréal

Gotham Knights will expand its co-op gameplay with a brand new multiplayer mode. Get the Bat-Family together, as we’ve got everything you need to know about Heroic Assault in Gotham Knights.

One of the best elements of Gotham Knights is undoubtedly the option to play with friends. Developed by WB Games Montréál, the new DC Comics game enables players to complete the whole story in 2 player co-op.

But what if you want to squad up with a full band of heroes? Well, you’re in luck.

Heroic Assault is an expansive multiplayer mode coming to Gotham Knights, so here’s what we know about it.

Contents

Gotham Knights Heroic Assault: When will it be released?

Heroic Assault will be added to Gotham Knights on November 29, 2022. The mode will be a free add-on for all owners of the game.

The last multiplayer experience available to Batman fans, notably, was in Arkham Origins’ Invisible Predator Online and Hunter, Hunted modes.

Gotham Knights Heroic Assault: What platforms will it be on?

The brand-new multiplayer mode will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. Presently, the mode will remain attached to Gotham Knights, rather than as a separate game in itself.

Gotham Knights Heroic Assault: Is there a 4-player co-op mode?

Gotham Knights players can hop into a 4-player co-op in the new Heroic Assault multiplayer mode. According to the developers, the mode is “a standalone mode” that is “that is separate from the main story campaign.”

The Gotham Knights members.Warner Brothers Montréal
Players can take control of multiple Nightwing in co-op.

The mode “provides a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor (30 floors total).”

Similar to Marvel’s Avengers gauntlet mission chains, we can expect to face extremely tough foes alongside friends and random players alike.

That’s all you need to know about Gotham Knights Heroic Assault. Make sure to check out more of our guides and the latest news.

