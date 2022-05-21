Hideo Kojima fuels Death Stranding 2 rumors with cryptic Norman Reedus tweets

Hideo Kojima has seemingly acknowledged rumors that Death Stranding 2 is in development with a hilarious tweet following an interview Norman Reedus gave confirming the start of production.

On May 17, Norman Reedus gave an interview with a men’s lifestyle magazine where he seemingly confirmed Death Stranding 2 is in development.

As coverage of the confirmation began to swirl, fans were left wondering if this was some kind of mistake on Reedus’ part or if the alleged sequel really is being worked on.

Now, the game’s director, Hideo Kojima, has apparently acknowledged Reedus’ interview with a very funny, yet cryptic tweet.

Hideo Kojima acknowledges Death Stranding 2 rumors

Kojima’s tweet reads, “Go to your private room, my friend,” in reference to the various rest areas found within Death Stranding.

However, the pictures attached to Kojima’s tweet paint a more humorous picture.

They show Kojima wielding Negan’s famous bat from the Walking Dead series behind a kneeling Norman Reedus.

Here Kojima is referencing one of The Walking Dead’s most iconic scenes, being the gruesome introduction of Negan which Reedus’ character Daryl was present.

Although the first two pictures would lead one to believe Kojima is upset with Reedus having seemingly leaked Death Stranding 2’s announcement, it is clearly all in good fun.

Kojima attached one final photo to the tweet showing the two smiling shoulder-to-shoulder.

While the tweet is not an outright confirmation that what Reedus said about Death Stranding 2 is true, there’s very little chance it is simply a coincidence.

Considering the Death Stranding Director’s Cut and PC release both released to positive reception among critics and players, it makes sense Kojima Productions would be gearing up for a sequel of some kind.

Though fans of Death Stranding may have to wait a bit longer for official confirmation, it seems that there is certainly hope that Death Stranding 2 is on the horizon.