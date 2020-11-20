 The Walking Dead teases huge Negan storyline when Season 10 returns - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

The Walking Dead teases huge Negan storyline when Season 10 returns

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:31

by Daniel Megarry
The Walking Dead Negan
AMC

Share

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead will return for more Season 10 episodes in February, and there are big plans in store for fan-favorite character Negan.

AMC have announced episode titles and a premiere date for the six new episodes added to Season 10 of The Walking Dead, with fans able to tune in for more undead action on February 28, 2021.

It’s also been revealed that Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s Patrick Morgan will join the show as Mays, while Cobra Kai star Okea Eme-Akwari will play a character called Elijah, who’s confirmed to be the man in the metal mask who appeared at the end of Season 10, Episode 16.

But arguably the most interesting teaser from the announcement is the name of the final episode, which suggests there’s a big storyline incoming for Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan.

Negan has quickly become one of the biggest love-to-hate characters on TV. Since joining The Walking Dead in Season 6 with his trusty bat Lucille in hand, he’s killed off several major characters, spent a period of time locked up in jail, and recently undergone a redemption arc of sorts.

What will happen to Negan in Season 10?

Season 10’s final episode, Here’s Negan, takes its name from the stand-alone Walking Dead comic book that focused on the iconic character, providing him with a long-awaited prequel story.

The Here’s Negan comic revealed more about Negan’s past and followed him on his journey to becoming the leader of the Saviors. It also shone a light on his (unfaithful) relationship with wife Lucille, who was cancer-stricken in hospital when the apocalypse began.

Given that Hilarie Burton – Morgan’s real-life wife – has been cast as Negan’s wife on the show, it’s safe to assume that the episode will be pretty faithful to the source material, and largely follow the same storyline.

Negan in The Walking Dead
AMC
The Walking Dead fans will finally get Negan’s backstory in Season 10

“Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future,” reads the episode’s official synopsis.

Some fans have even responded to the episode title by speculating that Negan could be killed off, although that seems unlikely. But then again, in the unforgiving world of The Walking Dead, who knows…

Whatever happens to Negan at the end of Season 10, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for that long-rumored spin-off series. Morgan recently teased there are “many stories to tell” for the character, and said “no doors are closed” right now.

TV + Movies

Margot Robbie gives exciting update on Pirates of the Caribbean reboot

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:50

by Emma Soteriou
Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey
Warner Bros/DC

Share

Margot Robbie has said the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot will include ‘a lot of girl power’ in an update on the movie’s progress.

It’s been three years since the last Pirates of the Caribbean movie, starring the likes of Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, and Kaya Scodelario.

However, the franchise is in need of a fresh take now more than ever, and luckily, there are already talks underway for a soft reboot, taking on a female lead.

Margot Robbie is expected to feature in the movie, once again joining forces with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

margot robbie at san diego comic con
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
Margot Robbie would take over in the franchise

What will happen in the reboot?

Though she is remaining tight-lipped about what’s in store for the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, Margot Robbie has spoken briefly about plans for the movie and where it is in development.

In an interview with Collider, Robbie said fans could expect ‘a lot of girl power’.

“It’s too early to talk about it but I love Christina, obviously. I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process…” she continued. “We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding a key female element to that world.”

Robbie had previously been asked about it during the Happy Sad Confused podcast too, where she added that it was still ‘early days’.

If writer Christina Hodson’s previous work is anything to go by, especially Birds of Prey, the soft reboot will inevitably be action-packed and have some strong women at the forefront of it, as opposed to the typical ‘damsel in distress’.

That being said, fans are also calling for Johnny Depp’s return to his famous Captain Jack Sparrow role, after he was recently asked to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3 due to losing a court case.

It’s unknown if he will appear in a sixth movie, but news of what’s in store for the female-led reboot is definitely exciting for fans of the franchise, hopefully giving a whole new angle to the story. It’ll certainly be worth the wait when the time finally comes for its release.