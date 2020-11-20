The Walking Dead teases huge Negan storyline when Season 10 returns - Dexerto

The Walking Dead will return for more Season 10 episodes in February, and there are big plans in store for fan-favorite character Negan.

AMC have announced episode titles and a premiere date for the six new episodes added to Season 10 of The Walking Dead, with fans able to tune in for more undead action on February 28, 2021.

It’s also been revealed that Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s Patrick Morgan will join the show as Mays, while Cobra Kai star Okea Eme-Akwari will play a character called Elijah, who’s confirmed to be the man in the metal mask who appeared at the end of Season 10, Episode 16.

But arguably the most interesting teaser from the announcement is the name of the final episode, which suggests there’s a big storyline incoming for Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan.

Negan has quickly become one of the biggest love-to-hate characters on TV. Since joining The Walking Dead in Season 6 with his trusty bat Lucille in hand, he’s killed off several major characters, spent a period of time locked up in jail, and recently undergone a redemption arc of sorts.

What will happen to Negan in Season 10?

Season 10’s final episode, Here’s Negan, takes its name from the stand-alone Walking Dead comic book that focused on the iconic character, providing him with a long-awaited prequel story.

The Here’s Negan comic revealed more about Negan’s past and followed him on his journey to becoming the leader of the Saviors. It also shone a light on his (unfaithful) relationship with wife Lucille, who was cancer-stricken in hospital when the apocalypse began.

Given that Hilarie Burton – Morgan’s real-life wife – has been cast as Negan’s wife on the show, it’s safe to assume that the episode will be pretty faithful to the source material, and largely follow the same storyline.

“Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future,” reads the episode’s official synopsis.

Some fans have even responded to the episode title by speculating that Negan could be killed off, although that seems unlikely. But then again, in the unforgiving world of The Walking Dead, who knows…

Whatever happens to Negan at the end of Season 10, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for that long-rumored spin-off series. Morgan recently teased there are “many stories to tell” for the character, and said “no doors are closed” right now.