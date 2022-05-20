Death Stranding 2 seemingly confirmed by Norman Reedus

In a recent interview, Death Stranding actor Norman Reedus seemingly confirmed that Kojima Productions has started work on the highly anticipated sequel.

Death Stranding proved to be a somewhat divisive comeback for acclaimed game designer and director, Hideo Kojima.

Following its initial release back in 2019, the game received mixed reviews from game critics across the industry, despite many players and influencers enjoying the experience.

Now, Death Stranding’s leading man seems to have confirmed that production for Death Stranding 2 has begun.

Norman Reedus confirms Death Stranding 2

Norman Reedus gave an interview to the men’s style publication LeoEdit to talk about different aspects of his career and personal life.

Advertisement

However, the interview eventually turned to his work in the games industry. When asked about his experience filming for Death Stranding, Reedus said “We just started the second one.”

Reedus’ comments seemingly leave little room for interpretation, all but confirming that Kojima Productions has started development on Death Stranding 2.

Read More: Hideo Kojima shuts down PlayStation acquisition rumors for good

It would make sense that Kojima Production is moving forward with a sequel, considering the Death Stranding Director’s Cut is out now.

Death Stranding reportedly sold well for Kojima Production’s first title, selling over 5 million copies as of July 2021.

While those sales figures aren’t anything mind-blowing they certainly proved to the development team that players were interested in the world they’d created.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Reedus also gives a few more interesting bits of behind-the-scenes info in his interview, talking about his connection to film director Guillermo del Toro.

Reedus said del Toro, who had given him his first movie role, introduced him to Kojima which led to Reedus’ involvement in the canceled Silent Hill game.

Reedus was apparently “completely blown away” by Kojima’s progress on the game and signed on for Death Stranding following its cancellation.

“It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work.” Though it seems Reedus was proud of the end result, seeing as Death Stranding took home plenty of awards across the industry.

Advertisement

While fans of Death Stranding will have to wait a while longer to see where the sequel goes, it seems Reedus is passionate about working with Kojima Productions once again.