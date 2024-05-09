Hades 2 roadmap: All planned updates

Hades 2 might only be in early access but Supergiant has some big plans for the game. We’ve compiled every planned update in the Hades 2 roadmap.

Hades 2 is available on Steam in its early access version but don’t let that title fool you. Our time with the game has revealed it to be one of the most complete pre-release versions of a video game that we’ve ever played.

The goodwill gained from delivering such a polished experience has made the title Supergiant’s most successful launch to date. All this is before we even have the full version of Hades 2 available.

Hearing all that, you’re probably wondering how the devs could even fit more into the game but they’ve already made some announcements. This is a guide to all the planned updates revealed for the Hades 2 roadmap.

Hades 2 early access roadmap

Presently, Supergiant has only outlined inclusions for its first major update. It’s planned for release sometime in 2024 and it’s all that constitutes the Hades 2 roadmap for now.

The stated additions are:

A new region: A brand-new new region to explore that offers new enemy types as well as characters to interact with.

A brand-new new region to explore that offers new enemy types as well as characters to interact with. A new weapon: Another weapon will bring the total to six and it will come with new weapon aspects to flesh it out.

Another weapon will bring the total to six and it will come with new weapon aspects to flesh it out. Customizable Crossroads: A new feature will allow you to make changes to the game’s hub area and customize it to your liking.

Supergiant Games

While there’s no concrete release date for these particular updates, Supergiant has stated that it “will take some months” before it is ready. They’ve also revealed that less impactful updates to in-game art, voice acting and music will also be released alongside these larger ones.

It’s currently unknown whether more major updates will come during Hades 2’s early access but we’ll be sure to update this roadmap with any new details. In the meantime, check out our Hades 2 guides for help with the currently available content.