Hades 2 players trade puns after hilarious revelation regarding major boss

The Hades 2 community has gone on a pun-trading roll on Reddit after one player pointed out a hilarious detail during a major boss battle.

Hades 2 has finally arrived in Early Access. The first-ever sequel from developer Supergiant is already garnering major praise despite the fact its full release is still months away.

Already, players have been making their way through the game, taking control of heroine Melinoe to defeat the villainous Chronos. While playing through the game, a Hades 2 player shared a hilarious revelation during one of the game’s major boss fights.

In Greek mythology and Hades 2, Chronos is depicted as the Titan of Time and the father of the gods Hades, Poseidon, and Zeus — also known as the big three.

In Hades 2, Chronos serves as the main antagonist. His ability to manipulate time is a central aspect of the game and when trying to defeat him.

This discovery spawned a whole new thread on Reddit. But what is this revelation? As the original poster said, “Maybe the reason Chronos levitates everywhere instead of walking is because, of course…Time flies.”

In light of this, fellow Hades 2 players have flooded the thread with their own puns and play-on-words. Another player commented that Chronos “has so much gold because time is money.”

When one gamer noted that they find it odd that Chronos dislikes Cerberus, the guard dog of the Underworld, given that he himself is a “watch-dog,” a player chimed in and added that “he’s just an old timer; he doesn’t appreciate having pets around.”

While these puns are largely player-driven, developer Supergiant is no stranger to adding their own wordplay to Hades. In the first game, the character Maid Dusa was ultimately revealed to be Medusa, the queen of the Gorgons who turns those who look at her to stone.

The thread, which currently has over 1,700 upvotes and counting, is flooded with many more puns — all of which center around Chronos and his time-turning abilities.