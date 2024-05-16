Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 notes: Resource improvements, bug fixes, more

After a week in early access, Hades 2 has received its first update aimed at making some important bug fixes.

Early Access Patch 1 makes a variety of changes to the game, most of which based on player feedback. Developer Supergiant Games refers to these as “targeted improvements and fixes” and promises “balance changes and additional improvements” for the next patch.

Here’s everything Hades 2’s first Early Access Patch does.

What’s new in Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1?

Supergiant Games

Perhaps the biggest change in Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 is how it overhauls resource gathering. Originally, you had to choose a single tool before starting a new run that would allow you to do things like mine, dig, and fish. However, that meant if players would often have to skip over valuable resource opportunities.

For example, if a player chose the fishing rod and came across a dig spot, they would be completely locked out of mining throughout that entire run.

This patch reworks the system so players won’t miss out on resources. Rather than barring you from interacting with objects you don’t have the tool equipped for, you’ll instead be able to gather anything so long as you have the tool unlocked.

Following the update, choosing a specific tool makes it much more likely that you’ll find the corresponding resource. Conversely, resources for all the Tools you didn’t pick will be much rarer.

The patch also makes some changes to Melinoe‘s movement, making her Sprint faster and her Dash more reliable and easier to use in certain areas.

Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 notes

Supergiant Games

Supergiant’s patch notes can be found here.

General Gameplay

Your Sprint is innately faster and turning is more responsive; re-scaled abilities that boost this

You now can Dash out of many attack recovery animations more reliably

You now can gather from any resource point once you have unlocked the corresponding Gathering Tool; you now can Prioritize any available Tool in the Training Grounds to make its resources appear as often as before, while resources for Tools you do not Prioritize will appear far less often

Altar of Ashes

The Swift Runner: now also makes your Dash immediate (note the faster speed means you are invulnerable for very slightly less time); re-scaled Sprint speed bonus since Sprint is innately faster now

Level Design & Environments

It is easier to Dash across chasms in Oceanus

Driftwood resources are more common in the Rift of Thessaly

Menus & UI

Using a Well of Charon displays your current Gold without the need to check your Boon Info

The Grasp Upgrade Tutorial in the Altar of Ashes will repeat if ignored

Added Patch Notes option to the Main Menu (where you can read this!)

Miscellaneous

Early encounters with Eris are less likely to occur; she also drops something of value…

Related, if this already occurred, look for a one-time bonus in the Crossroads while Eris is present

Entries in the Book of Shadows are generally easier to reveal

You can gift Echo without having to wait around as long after conversing

Adjusted Animal Familiar upgrades invalidated by the Gathering Tool changes above

In the Hades Flashback, a hint will eventually play for players who don’t realize they are in control

Improved mouse selection in various cases

Improved support for some additional controllers

Abilities that boost Sprint speed display more-accurate numbers (generally lower than before)

Updates and fixes to translations in some languages

Bug Fixes

Fixed several issues with Dark Side (Selene)

Fixed Sun Worshiper (Apollo) sometimes preventing new foes from spawning

Fixed Fire Extinguisher (Hestia) not dealing damage as expected

Fixed Sister Blades Omega Attack not hitting Chronos reliably from certain angles

Fixed Satyr Hoplites retaining the ability to block while afflicted with Twilight Curse (Selene)

Fixed various cases of foes sometimes spawning out of bounds

Fixed camera zoom-in getting stuck vs. Polyphemus in certain situations

Fixed cases where you could Dash out of bounds in the Crossroads

Fixed Fishing Pier events in the Crossroads not passing Whiles like other similar events

Fixed autolock not clearing as expected while using mouse controls

Fixed keyboard inputs sometimes getting stuck unexpectedly

Fixed several input issues switching from gamepad to mouse-and-keyboard controls

Fixed several issues playing in ultrawide resolutions

Fixed some visual effects vs. Chronos lingering between phases or after the fight

Fixed a Melinoë voice line repeating unexpectedly around the City of Ephyra Bat Cages

Fixed various rare crashes

Fixed several text errors

Other minor fixes

Quote of the Patch

‘…now plain to the eye, now shadowy, now shining in the darkness—

all this in unnerving attacks in the gloom of night.’

~The Orphic Hymns, 71: To Melinoë (Anonymous; A. Athanassakis translation)[/]