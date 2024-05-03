The hype for Hades 2 is building fast as Supergiant Games is gearing up to release their very first sequel, but you may be wondering if it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass. Here’s what we know.

Hades was a breakout success for Supergiant Games as the roguelike became one of the studio’s best-selling titles and was a critical darling.

With its success, Supergiant is releasing its sequel, the very first follow-up in company history, with Hades 2 now in pre-release and slowly gearing up for early access.

So with its arrival hotly anticipated, you may be wondering if Hades 2 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, so here is everything we know.

Is Hades 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

There is no confirmation of Hades 2 coming to Game Pass at launch or anytime after that.

The first Hades was on Game Pass for a while, which allowed many players to check out one of 2020’s best games. However, on August 2022, it left the service with no sign of the game returning, as it’s rare for titles to come back to Game Pass after being removed.

Despite Hades 2 not being on Game Pass in the same capacity as the original, it is available to purchase in ahead of its Early Access release for those on PC, but no price has been revealed as of yet.

Just because there is no announcement of a day-one release on Game Pass, that doesn’t mean Hades 2 won’t eventually end up on the service at some point after its release. We’ll just have to wait and see.

When Hades was originally released in 2020, it wasn’t a day-one release on the service. It was nearly a year after its release when it appeared on Game Pass in August 2021.