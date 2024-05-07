Gaming

Does Hades 2 run on Steam Deck?

Jeremy Gan
Hades 2 reveal trailer stillSupergiant Games

Hades 2 has come out to early access with massive amounts of fanfare for the sequel, but how well does the indie-darling perform on the Steam Deck?

Hades 2 has finally landed on Steam in early access, gaining massive amounts of fanfare with its initial release. Even without a full release date announced, thousands are already jumping in to go hands-on with Supergiant’s latest.

As you check it out on Steam, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to run Hades 2 on your Steam Deck, so here is everything you need to know.

Can you play Hades 2 on Steam Deck? 

Yes you can, Hades 2 is verified as Steam Deck compatible and has been since its Early Access release on May 6, 2024. 

Even besides the verification, it’s quite clear Hades 2 was always primed to be a great match with the Steam Deck, as its minimum system requirements are very low for a modern game, with a Steam Deck more than capable of running it on high settings. 

During its Technical Test, Hades 2’s Steam Store page stated that it could either be run on Windows or SteamOS, so it seems Supergiant Games had always intended for Hades 2 to be Steam Deck compatible. 

Surprisingly, Hades 2’s early access release also coincided with the first Hades getting a Steam Deck verification, so if you haven’t checked out the first game, you can very much do so on the Steam Deck. 

As for if this means you can play it on consoles, unfortunately not. The only platform Hades 2 is currently slated for a release is for PC, with no console release date in sight yet. Though fans should expect more news on this front in 2025.

About The Author

Jeremy Gan

Jeremy is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated with a Bachelors in Journalism. Jeremy mainly covers esports such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Dota 2, but he also leans into gaming and entertainment news as well. You can contact Jeremy at jeremy.gan@dexerto.com or on Twitter @Jer_Gan

keep reading
Hades Chaos designs
Gaming
Hades II players claim new Chaos design “doesn’t fit” character’s lore
Shane Black
baldur's gate shadowheart breakup
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 player desperate for Shadowheart breakup advice
Brianna Reeves
League of Legends
League is trying out one of the better features of Wild Rift
Declan Mclaughlin
Hades 2 cinematic
Gaming
How to upgrade Arcana Cards in Hades 2: Moon Dust explained
Brad Norton
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech