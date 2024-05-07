Does Hades 2 run on Steam Deck?

Hades 2 has come out to early access with massive amounts of fanfare for the sequel, but how well does the indie-darling perform on the Steam Deck?

Hades 2 has finally landed on Steam in early access, gaining massive amounts of fanfare with its initial release. Even without a full release date announced, thousands are already jumping in to go hands-on with Supergiant’s latest.

As you check it out on Steam, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to run Hades 2 on your Steam Deck, so here is everything you need to know.

Can you play Hades 2 on Steam Deck?

Yes you can, Hades 2 is verified as Steam Deck compatible and has been since its Early Access release on May 6, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Even besides the verification, it’s quite clear Hades 2 was always primed to be a great match with the Steam Deck, as its minimum system requirements are very low for a modern game, with a Steam Deck more than capable of running it on high settings.

Article continues after ad

During its Technical Test, Hades 2’s Steam Store page stated that it could either be run on Windows or SteamOS, so it seems Supergiant Games had always intended for Hades 2 to be Steam Deck compatible.

Surprisingly, Hades 2’s early access release also coincided with the first Hades getting a Steam Deck verification, so if you haven’t checked out the first game, you can very much do so on the Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

As for if this means you can play it on consoles, unfortunately not. The only platform Hades 2 is currently slated for a release is for PC, with no console release date in sight yet. Though fans should expect more news on this front in 2025.