Hades 2 revealed at The Game Awards 2022, Supergiant’s first sequel

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Hades, Hades 2, was announced at The Game Awards 2022, marking indie developer Supergiant’s fifth game and first ever sequel.

During the Game Awards 2022, Hades 2 was officially announced by Super Giant Games. This took the world by surprise, as Supergiant had never released a sequel for their games.

But considering the massive success of their first entry, Hades 2 was a very welcome addition. The sequel seems to follow a new protagonist, who sports a dagger alongside a crescent blade for her weapons of choice.

Players will control Melinoë, the immortal princess of the underworld, as she travels deeper into the mythic world. She is the sister of Zagreus, the playable character from Hades 1 and the son of Hades.

This game is a direct sequel to the original Hades, and will therefore present easter eggs from the previous entry.

But for those who haven’t played the first game, don’t worry. Supergiant Games stated “No prior knowledge of the original Hades is needed”.

As of now, there is no official release date for Hades 2. But there is news regarding early access and testing for the game.

According to the official developer’s blog, “Hades II will be available in Early Access for some time leading up to its full v1.0 launch. Expect more information on Hades II Early Access sometime in 2023.”

To get notified of the early access, make sure to add Hades 2 to your wishlish on both Steam and Epic Games when the time comes.

That is all the information currently available for Hades 2. Expect this article to be updated with more information as it reveals.