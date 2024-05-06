When is Hades 2 coming to consoles? Is there an Xbox & PlayStation release date yet?

Hades 2 is now in Early Access on PC, but when can console players expect to join in on the underworld fun? While nothing is yet official, as details are often murky during this early phase, we do have some intel to run with.

Much like the original game, Hades 2 follows a similar path on its road to release. Letting players in on the ground floor, the highly-anticipated follow-up is now available in Early Access. At least, that’s the case for those on PC.

For everyone else, there’s no way to play games in Early Access on other platforms, so Hades 2 fans elsewhere are simply left to wait it out. But just how long might the wait be this time around?

While nothing has yet been set in stone, here’s the full rundown on what we know about Hades 2’s arrival on consoles.

Do we know when Hades 2 is coming to consoles?

No, at the time of writing, there’s no clear date or even rough release window for the Hades 2 port on platforms other than PC. As the game is currently in its Early Access phase, it first has to reach its full release on PC before console ports come into the equation.

“We expect to be in Early Access at least through the end of 2024,” a statement in the game’s roadmap outlines. “It’s too early to say when our v1.0 launch will be until we have a good feel for Early Access development.”

So taking this into account, the absolutely earliest we may say the full version of Hades 2 roll out on PC alone is Q1 2025. That’s assuming no hiccups along the way whatsoever. From there, it could still take a while yet for the full build of the sequel to be ported to other platforms.

With the first Hades game, the full release hit PC, Mac, and Switch all at once on September 17, 2020. It took almost a full year from there for the console version to be deployed, arriving on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One / Xbox Series X | S on August 13, 2021. It was another three years later when the game eventually found its way to iOS devices too.

So in short, porting can take a while, especially with as many moving parts as a game like Hades 2 features. The absolute earliest we might see Hades 2 on console could be the tail end of 2025, though a 2026 launch is more likely.

With Supergiant’s full focus currently devoted to the PC version of the game in Early Access, with all hands on deck building towards its version 1.0 build, it’d be wise not to hold your breath in waiting to play on other hardware. Though rest assured, we’ll keep you updated right here with any changes throughout development.