Every new god & mythological character in Hades 2

Hades 2 adds even more Greek gods and myths for players to encounter during Melinoe’s journey. Here’s what to know about each of them.

Supergiant Games is giving fans the first taste of Hades 2 and its new gods thanks to an ongoing Technical Test taking place ahead of the game’s Early Access release later this year.

In addition to bringing back characters like Zeus, Posideon, and (of course) Hades himself, Hades 2 draws from even more Greek mythology. This means there are even more gods from the Greek Pantheon, as well as other important figures from Greek myths for players to meet. Here’s what to know about these characters from the protagonist Melinoe to the titan Chronos.

Contents

Melinoe – Princess of the Underworld

Hades 2’s protagonist is Melinoe, Princess of the Underworld. The daughter of Hades and Persephone, Melinoe is Zagreus’ younger sister and even has red and green eyes like her brother, though her eye colors are reversed. This time, rather than trying to escape, players will be helping Melinoe as she journeys deeper into the Underworld to defeat the titan Chronos.

In Greek mythology, Melinoe the daughter of Persephone and Zeus, who fathered her while disguised as Hades. Among other things, she is the goddess of ghosts, nightmares, madness and offerings to the dead. She’s also heavily associated with magic and divination, something that’s reflected in Hades 2’s combat.

Chronos – Titan of Time

The titan Chronos is the primary antagonist of Hades 2. After escaping his imprisonment in the Underworld, Chronos wages war against the Olympian gods and captures his son, Hades, among others.

Hades 2’s Chronos combines aspects of the Greek gods Chronos and Cronus, who are often associated (or confused) with one another due to their names. Even the Greeks connected the two, with some believing they were one and the same.

In Greek mythology, Chronos is the personification of time, while Cronus is a titan and god of the harvest. Cronus is also the leader of the Titans, who overthrew his father only to be overthrown by his own son, Zeus. He’s best known for devouring his children – including Hades, Demeter and Hestia – who were eventually freed by Zeus.

Hades 2 makes Chronos the Titan of Time and father to many of the Olympian gods, blending major aspects of both Chronos and Cronus.

Apollo – God of Light

Apollo is one of the Olympian gods who will help Melinoe on her journey through the Underworld by offering her Boons. Many of his abilities inflict the new Daze status, which sometimes causes enemy attacks to deal no damage.

In Greek mythology, Apollo is mainly the god of the Sun and light, though he’s also associated with archery, healing, music and the arts, and knowledge. He’s also the twin brother of Artemis, the goddess of the hunt who appears in both games.

Arachne – Silk Weaver

Like in the first game, Hades 2 will draw from more than just the Greek Pantheon. One of these non-god characters is Arachne, Silk Weaver, who gives Melinoe armor to help her survive in the Underworld.

Arachne is the central figure of a Greek myth about the dangers of hubris. In the story, Arachne was an incredibly talented weaver who claimed to exceed Athena in skill and challenged the goddess to a weaving competition.

When Arachne won, Athena became furious, beating Arachne with her weaving shuttle and destroying her work. This led to Arachne hanging herself in shame. However, Athena took pity on her and turned Arachne into the first spider. In addition to warning mortals about the dangers of challenging gods, Arachne’s story also explains the origin of spiders and their web-spinning abilities.

Dora – Listless Shade

Dora is a shade who appears in Hades 2. Beyond being a character players can interact with between runs, Dora shares quite a few similarities with the first game’s Dusa.

Just as Dusa took inspiration from Medusa, it’s likely Dora is actually Pandora. In Greek mythology, Pandora is the first human woman, created by Hephaestus at Zeus’ instruction after Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave it to humanity. She was also given a jar (now widely depicted as a box due to a translation error) that she opened out of curiosity.

Opening “Pandora’s box” caused evil to fly out and be unleashed onto the Earth. However, hope remained in the box, giving humanity a way to cope. The story is meant to explain the origin of evil, though it’s also been used to justify misogyny by blaming the first woman for all of the world’s ills.

Hecate – Witch of the Crossroads

Hecate is an important figure in Hades 2, serving as Melinoe’s mentor. She may sound familiar to Baldur’s Gate 3 players, as she’s voiced by that game’s narrator, Amelia Tyler.

In Greek mythology, Hecate is the goddess of witchcraft, necromancy, crossroads, and the moon. She’s often depicted as being comprised of three women, sometimes with three bodies or just three heads. This is reflected in her Hades 2 design by her armor’s pauldrons, which appear to be heads.

Hephaestus – God of the Forge

Hephaestus is another Olympian god who grants Melinoe useful Boons, with his abilities adding a Vent status that deals damage after 5 seconds.

In Greek mythology, Hephaestus is the god of the forge, volcanoes, and fire. He’s associated with various artisan trades and crafts like blacksmithing, metallurgy, and sculpting. Hephaestus is also the husband of Aphrodite, though their marriage is messy, to say the least.

Hades 2’s Hephaestus design has already been praised for its inclusivity, depicting the god as an amputee who uses a wheelchair. This actually comes from mythology in which Hephaestus is said to have curved feet either from birth or as a result of his fall from Olympus. Some myths even say he built himself a wheeled or winged chair for mobility.

Hestia – Goddess of Flame

Another goddess who helps Melinoe on her quest, Hestia’s fiery Boons often inflict Scorch on enemies to deal additional damage.

Hestia is the goddess of the hearth and the home, as well as virginity and family. Like Athena and Artemis, Hestia never married, opting to remain an eternal virgin goddess. She’s also the goddess of sacred and sacrificial fire, hence her Scorch abilities.

Moros – Doom Incarnate

In Hades 2, Moros seems to serve a similar role as his brother Thanatos did in Hades. Both as sons of Nyx who serve as the personification of some dark concept, with Moros representing doom, ill fate, and inevitability.

In Greek mythology, Moros is said to drive people towards deadly fates, reinforcing the inevitability of suffering and death. In some stories, Moros gives mortals the ability to foresee their own deaths.

Nemesis – Retribution Incarnate

Another daughter of Nyx, Nemesis is an ally on Melinoe’s quest. She is a fellow student of Hecate who expresses disappointment at not being selected to face Chronos, adding a competitive element to her relationship with the Underworld princess.

Nemesis is the goddess of retribution and revenge, specifically punishing those who commit the sin of hubris. She is essentially a bringer of divine justice, with her name coming from the Greek word “némein,” meaning “to give what is due.”

Odysseus – Veteran Tactician

The legendary Odysseus is another figure who will help Melinoe in Hades 2.

Odysseus is a major figure in Homer’s Illiad and the protagonist of the Odyssey. The king of Ithaca, Odysseus is known for his creativity and cunning. He’s the mastermind behind the Trojan Horse, a scheme that helped the Greeks win the Trojan War, and he overcomes a decade of obstacles on his quest to return home in the Odyssey.

Selene – Moon Incarnate

Selene is another new goddess in Hades 2 who grants Melinoe helpful Boons. Her signature status effect is Morph, which makes enemies temporarily harmless.

While Artemis and Hecate are also considered goddesses of the moon, Selene is considered the personification of the moon. She’s often depicted driving a lunar chariot across the sky, making her a counterpart to her brother Helios and his sun chariot.