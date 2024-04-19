Hades 2 cast – All voice actors & characters

Hades 2 is on the way, with some beloved characters once again returning while new faces and voices also join the battle against Chronos. Here is every confirmed voice actor and character in Hades 2.

When the original Hades was released back in 2020, developer Supergiant Games took the gaming world by storm. Part of what made Hades such a hit was the narrative and character development. The game focused on Greek mythology, introducing important figures such as Hades, Patroclus, and Achilles into the narrative and cleverly creating a story filled with many iconic Greek figures and gods.

While Hades 2 is still yet to release, many of the main actors and characters set to star in the sequel have now been confirmed.

All Hades 2 voice actors: Full Cast

You can find a full list of all the confirmed voice actors and characters that have been revealed for Hades 2 so far below:

Melinoe: Judy Alice Lee

Judy Alice Lee is a Korean American actress best known for other voice acting roles in the Call of Duty franchise, WWE 2K24, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

In Hades 2, Lee will be voicing a brand new protagonist in Melinoe. Melinoe is Zagreus’s sister (the protagonist of the original Hades) and the daughter of Persephone and Hades. Melinoe prefers magic and witchcraft over conventional combat, a skill she learned from her mentor Hecate.

Hecate: Amelia Tyler

Amelia Tyler is a BAFTA award nominee and has featured on many of the biggest video games of recent years. She is the voice of the narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3 as well as appearing in the recent Dark Picture Anthology’s VR game.

Tyler will be voicing Hecate. In Greek Mythology, Hecate is the goddess of witchcraft and necromancy and in Hades 2, she will also serve as a mentor to Melinoe.

Moros: Sterling Sulieman

Sterling Sulieman is an American actor who has multiple voice acting credits to his name as well as many other acting roles. Most notably, he voiced Nirik in Horizon Forbidden West.

Sulieman will lend his voice to the role of Moros in Hades 2. Moros is the personification of Doom and is the son of Nyx and sister to the Fates. He will be one of the antagonists in Hades 2.

Hades: Logan Cunningham

Logan Cunningham will once again return to lend his voice to the god of the Underworld, Hades.

Fans fell in love with Cunningham’s portrayal of the king of the underworld and are excited to hear his voice once again in Hades 2.

Dora: Erin Yvette

Erin Yvette has almost 100 credits to her name, including multiple roles in various TellTale games such as The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us.

Yvette will play the role of Dora. At the time of writing, the details of the character are still undisclosed.

Nemesis: Becca Q. Co.

Becca Q. Co is an actor, musician, director, and more. She will voice Nemesis, known as the goddess of revenge in Greek mythology.

However, the exact role Nemesis will play in Hades 2 is still a mystery.

Apollo: Colin Ryan

Colin Ryan is best known for the role of Alphinaud in the Final Fantasy XIV as well as appearing in an episode of Doctor Who.

In Hades 2, Ryan will voice Apollo, the god of light and one of the Olympian gods who will offer boons to Melinoe throughout the game.

Be sure to check back in with this article as we continue updating it with all the latest confirmed actors and characters in Hades 2.