Where is Zagreus in Hades 2?

Supergiant’s long-awaited Hades 2 focuses on new characters like Melinoe, but players may be wondering where its predecessor’s protagonist Zagreus fits into the game.

Hades 2 early access is finally upon us, giving players a taste of Supergiant’s next adventure through the Underworld. This time around, rather than climbing up towards the surface as Zagreus, players will be in control of his younger sister, Melinoe, as she embarks on her quest to stop Chronos.

But while Melinoe is already winning over fans with her gorgeous design and bewitching powers, fans of the original game may be wondering where Zagreus is and if they’ll be able to meet the first Hades protagonist in Hades 2.

Is Zagreus in Hades 2?

Currently, Zagreus’ only appearance in Hades 2 is in a portrait found in Melinoe’s room at the Crossroads, the area you return to between each run. The canonically unfinished painting shows Hades, Persephone, and Zagreus admiring a newborn Melinoe, clearly celebrating the birth of the new addition to the reunited family.

However, don’t expect to see Zagreus in person, at least not during early access. The Prince of the Underworld was among those overpowered when the Titan Chronos escaped his imprisonment in Tartarus and took over the Underworld. Zagreus and his parents were captured, leaving their whereabouts unknown at the start of the game.

Fortunately, the goddess Hecate saved the infant Melinoe and raised her to take on Chronos and save her family. While Melinoe obviously has no memory of her missing parents or brother, she is at least aware of them and wants nothing more than to save them. Players can even have Melinoe brood over the family portrait between runs, prompting her to reflect on her loss and desire to fight for her loved ones.

We may get to see Zagreus at the very end of Hades 2, after defeating Chronos and freeing the Underworld from his grasp. Players hoping to see a heartwarming reunion between the separated siblings will have to wait until Hades 2 leaves early access and releases in full sometime down the line.

