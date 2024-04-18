Hades 2 first impressions – Doubling down on one of the best Roguelikes ever

Although Hades 2 has only just begun its Technical Test, giving a small batch of players their very first hands-on experience with Supergiant’s very first sequel, just this extremely early glimpse is enough to prove the acclaimed devs are far from resting on their laurels. Hades 2 looks to evolve an already all-time great roguelike formula.

From Bastion to Transistor to Pyre to Hades, Supergiant has never released a dud. The Californian indie studio has gone from strength to strength over the years, even while innovating with bold new genres and tackling unique challenges with every new release.

When Hades arrived in full in 2020, however, the team’s first roguelike shot Supergiant into the stratosphere, selling exceedingly well while topping many critics’ lists as the best game that year, and one of the very best the genre had ever seen.

Bucking their trend of going in an entirely different direction yet again, devs decided to stay put this time around, announcing their first-ever sequel in Hades 2. And while details have been scarce since its 2022 reveal, Early Access is almost upon us. To iron out any final kinks before the floodgates truly open, a small Technical Test is now live for a select portion of the community.

We were able to dive into Hades 2 through this Technical Test, and even just in this very limited view of the full experience, it’s clear to see the sequel is a full evolution of what made the original such a tremendous, endlessly replayable treat.

Note: No story spoilers from us here, but do be cautious if you’re hoping to remain in the dark until the Early Access launch in the coming weeks. While a Technical Test by name, this first look at Hades 2 does indeed push the story forward, so be warned if looking to go in unspoiled.

The cycle begins anew

Right out of the gate, it’s worth outlining that Hades 2 is still Hades through and through. From its delightful upgrade (Boon) system to its ever-charming cast of underworld demi-gods, you’ll feel right at home in a matter of moments.

Stepping into the shoes of new protagonist Melinoë, the Princess of the Underworld, you’re once again setting out on a quest for blood, much like you did as Zagreus in the original. This time, however, your motivations are quite different, but we won’t get into that here.

Just know it very much maintains the structure of the first game in that you’re pushing through room after room, clearing floor after floor, all in pursuit of one final boss.

Supergiant Games You’ll be seeing some familiar faces, and plenty of new ones, on your travels.

Pushing through one room after another still plays out in much the same way. Why fix what isn’t broken? Especially as the original Hades absolutely knocked its combat out of the park, with its endlessly alluring roguelike systems, and it’s already clear the sequel is no different, only adding new variables into the mix.

An array of new Boons to mix and match, Tarot cards (of sorts) to unlock, multiple weapons to acquire and master, new currencies to unlock further hidden surprises, an entire new hub world (The Crossroads) to upgrade and deck out. There’s a great deal crammed into just the opening hours. If this is merely what a Technical Test has to offer, then we’re in for one hell of a ride whenever the final build launches out of Early Access.

One notable change from the original comes in the form of unique tools you can take with you into a given run. An early unlock gives you a pickaxe, for instance, allowing you to hack away at mineable resources you otherwise wouldn’t be able to pick up. This adds yet another layer to the already intricate gameplay loop, one where every run is prefaced by a considered look at your arsenal.

Once into the grind, that good old Hades combat comes into the spotlight once again. In the early outings, difficulty is through the roof much like the original. With limited health, you have to learn enemy attack patterns. With limited tools in which to dispatch your foes early on, you’re forced to master movement, controlling the distance as you pick enemies apart.

Supergiant Games A new inventory system helps keep all your various currencies under one roof.

As you progress through the one available floor in the Technical Test, it all comes to a head with a traditional boss fight, one that just so happens to turn you into a sheep… if you’re not careful. I was not careful, on more than one occasion.

Finish the boss fight and you’re met with a friendly message before looping back to the start to do it all over again. Though as any Hades fans will know all too well, the end of any given run is truly just the beginning of a new chapter in the greater story.

Glorious storytelling unravels bit by bit

Outside of the delectable moment-to-moment gameplay of Hades, arguably the most impressive aspect was its unique method of storytelling. Rather than hitting you over the head with cutscenes after every run or dropping tons of exposition on you with each demi-god encounter, you had to earn your progression through the narrative.

Each run through the underworld, be it successful or not, pushed the story forward in fascinating ways. Perhaps you’d learn more about a key character in the current timeline, maybe you’d tease out a bit of backstory on the nature of your quest, or you could be met with a shocking revelation, urging you to commit to that ‘one more run’ before signing off.

It was a brilliant cadence then, and it’s equally alluring now. Even in this limited capacity, purely a Technical Test not at all intended to offer up a ton in that regard, it’s still prevalent through every run. As soon as you’re swatted out of action by an overwhelming assault, you’re right back in the hub world, learning more, being exposed to new characters, expanding the view of the place you call home.

It’s all excellently refined. You’re never handed too much at once, nor are you drip-fed too little as to feel cheated by the narrative’s methodical progression. Every single run is thrilling and yet every single return to the calmer, non-hostile setting is thrilling too as you learn and gear up to do it all over again.

Truly, if this is just a first-taste with barely any substance baked in, as according to Supergiant, Hades fans are in for an absolute treat when Hades 2’s Early Access period gets underway in the coming weeks.

While no set date has been locked in just yet, Q2 2024 has been penciled in, and with the Technical Test now live, the wait shouldn’t be much longer.