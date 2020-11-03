 Gran Turismo 7 release seemingly leaked by PlayStation 5 ad - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Gran Turismo 7 release seemingly leaked by PlayStation 5 ad

Published: 3/Nov/2020 17:33

by Michael Gwilliam
GT7 leak
Sony

Share

Gran Turismo 7 PS5

A new ad for Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 5 has appeared to have leaked the launch window for the long-awaited racing game.

As spotted by Canadian forum user ElieTheStig, an autoplay ad on YouTube for the PS5 exclusive showed when the game would be releasing.

With some eagle eyes, the user spotted some words in French in the bottom left corner of the ad which read, “Sortie prévue pour la première moitié de 2021.”

This text translates to: “Release scheduled for the first half of 2021.”

Gran Turismo 7 C7 Corvette
YouTube/Playstation
The Corvette C7 is the first car seen in the official release trailer.

While the game was first announced on June 11 at the PlayStation 5 reveal event, no release date or window had been listed. Now, it would seem like we have our first indication of when players will get their hands on the Polyphony Digital-developed title.

Of course, this could all be an error or potentially even something that was mistranslated by Sony when producing the ad.

The first half of 2021 is essentially January to June, so there are six months where a release is possible if this ad is accurate.

The last three Gran Turismo games released in North America outside of the first six months of the year with November, December and October launches.

Nonetheless, this news is definitely something fans of the series should keep their eyes on, especially with large events such as The Game Awards still coming in 2020. It’s possible that the game’s release date could be confirmed at one of those major shows.

The Grand Turismo series has been a PlayStation staple dating back to 1997 with the release of the first game on the original Sony console. Since then, it has become one of the largest racing franchises in the world with critical acclaim and strong sales.

Cars

Adapt reveals FaZe Clan-themed 2020 Nissan GTR

Published: 3/Nov/2020 9:55 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 10:52

by Marco Rizzo
FaZe adapt next to his new custom GTR
Youtube: FaZe Adapt

Share

FaZe FaZe Adapt

Alexander Hamilton ‘FaZe Adapt’ Prynkiewicz showed off his incredible Nissan GTR custom in a YouTube video, and stunned fans with how impressive it looks.

Adapt is a YouTuber and Director for popular esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan. The 22-year-old started producing YouTube videos in 2011 and while he might have strayed away from his gaming roots, focusing on vlogs and reaction videos, his content remains as popular as ever.

The customizations were performed by West Coast Customs, a legendary establishment embedded into popular culture after appearing in shows such as ‘Pimp my Ride’ and ‘Street Customs’ until the late 2000s. 

WCC simultaneously published a video on their YouTube channel, where you can see the process behind the customisation of the sports car. The video starts two months earlier with Adapt being shown computer models of the product, before moving into the process of stripping the car and reskinning. 

We see how the car was refitted with a new red and gold look, or “shiny red,” as Ricegum amusingly calls it in the video. Adapt’s reaction to seeing the finished vehicle in person for the first time says it all really – it’s an insane-looking car. 

The pièce de résistance, without a doubt, are the FaZe-Themed tyre-rims, which not only fit the colours but also keep it in line with the young YouTuber’s brand.  

Worthy of note of course, are the incredible handmade red and black seat covers in the interior of the car, which we see the progress on the company’s video.

The various hype and enthusiastic reactions from members of the FaZe house perfectly reflected Adapt’s  feelings when seeing the car for the first time, an immediate hit.

The only moderate comments about the car’s looks came from FaZe Rain, but he was ultimately happy for his friend receiving a great-looking car, although not as fast as his Tesla. 

At the end of the video, Adapt announced that his Range Rover will also be getting the same makeover treatment as his high-performance vehicle.