Gran Turismo 7 release seemingly leaked by PlayStation 5 ad - Dexerto

A new ad for Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 5 has appeared to have leaked the launch window for the long-awaited racing game.

As spotted by Canadian forum user ElieTheStig, an autoplay ad on YouTube for the PS5 exclusive showed when the game would be releasing.

With some eagle eyes, the user spotted some words in French in the bottom left corner of the ad which read, “Sortie prévue pour la première moitié de 2021.”

This text translates to: “Release scheduled for the first half of 2021.”

While the game was first announced on June 11 at the PlayStation 5 reveal event, no release date or window had been listed. Now, it would seem like we have our first indication of when players will get their hands on the Polyphony Digital-developed title.

Of course, this could all be an error or potentially even something that was mistranslated by Sony when producing the ad.

The first half of 2021 is essentially January to June, so there are six months where a release is possible if this ad is accurate.

The last three Gran Turismo games released in North America outside of the first six months of the year with November, December and October launches.

Read More: GTA 6 Chicago city rumors brought to life by insane GTA 5 mod

Nonetheless, this news is definitely something fans of the series should keep their eyes on, especially with large events such as The Game Awards still coming in 2020. It’s possible that the game’s release date could be confirmed at one of those major shows.

The Grand Turismo series has been a PlayStation staple dating back to 1997 with the release of the first game on the original Sony console. Since then, it has become one of the largest racing franchises in the world with critical acclaim and strong sales.