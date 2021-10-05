Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl devs respond to massive character leaks

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to compete against the most fierce fighting games around, but data miners may already let players in on a few characters coming to battle it out early.

The fighting game genre has seen many competitive franchises duke it out to be named top dog. Tekken came to an end years ago but giants like Super Smash Bros are still going strong in the scene.

With thrilling and outlandish characters arriving in the game, the longevity of its gameplay has kept players returning in droves.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has a ridiculously fun roster of characters already, but data-mined leaks may just have been confirmed some vibrant additions.

Devs seemingly confirm roster leaks

While most of the launch roster has been confirmed already, it seems the developers have got plenty more in store as the game gains traction. Keen-eyed fans of Nickelodeon will have noticed iconic characters like Tommy Pickles (Rugrats) or Mr. Krabs (Spongebob Squarepants) are missing from the game at the time of writing.

Fret not because the discovery of their voice lines has seemingly been confirmed by the developers themselves.

“Said there was gonna be dataminers, was told this wasn’t gonna be an issue, and yet here we are,” lead dev Thaddeus Crews said on Discord. “And do not give those give those voice lines much thought. They’re just covering bases and not be-all-end-all confirmations of what can and can’t happen.”

While leaks can be a tricky situation for any developer, it seems they have taken the news lightly, as their custom Spongebob emoticons would indicate. It is unknown when these characters will arrive in-game, but the wait will surely be worth it.

Fans have already suggested some of their personal picks for the future. Ned Bigby would certainly know how to survive the fight.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is out now and we’ve got everything you need to know to get started.