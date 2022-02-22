Slither IO codes (February 2022) – How to get free cosmetics, skins & wings

Slither IO codes can help you unlock some unique cosmetics, skins, and wings to customize the looks of your slithery hero. In February 2022, there are a handful of codes available.

Steve Howse’s Slither IO features an online multiplayer platform that is not just extremely fun to play but is also very colorful. In this game, you collect as many colorful beads as you can without crashing your slithery character into other players – and the more beads that you collect, the longer it gets.

Apart from that, you can get a bunch of other free skins and cosmetics for your in-game character by redeeming available codes for the game. Keep reading for the entire list of currently available codes to grant you free rewards in Slither IO for February 2022.

Slither IO codes (February 2022)

Below is a list of all the currently active codes for Slither IO. All of these codes have been checked in-game as of February 21, 2022.

With 11 codes currently available and Steve Howse not releasing new codes for a while, make sure to check back often for any updates on new additions:

Code Rewards 0056-6697-1963 Hard hat, wings, and crown 0577-9466-2919 Cat’s-Eye glasses and red cape 0368-9044-0388 Deerstalker hat, and batwings 0139-6516-0269 Rabbit ears and visor 0150-6765-3242 Joker glasses, mustache, monocle, and heart glasses 0351-6343-0591 Pink star glasses, unicorn horn, and blonde wig 0465-2156-5071 Reindeer antlers, black wig, and spiral hypnosis glasses 0295-1038-1704 Star glasses, brown wig, and blue glasses 0334-1842-7574 Baseball hat and headphones 0309-9703-3794 Red wig, green tie, and spiked headband 0068-5256-3709 Bear ears, angel wings, and graduation cap

These are all the codes that have been released so far. We will make sure to update a section for all the expired codes when the first Slither IO code is declared inactive. Until then, make sure to redeem every available code that was ever released.

How to redeem Slither IO codes

Redeeming the available codes is a fairly easy task in Slither IO. You can get it done by following these simple steps:

Launch Slither IO on your preferred device.

Click on the Enter Code option available on the right side of the screen.

available on the right side of the screen. Copy and paste a code from the list above to redeem your reward.

What are Slither IO codes used for?

Slither IO codes are distributed by Steve Howser, the developer of the game, as a form of appreciation for the players. However, these codes do not fulfill any other purpose except for claiming free skins and cosmetics.

As you can already see in the list of rewards, there are no codes that can grant you performance benefits in the game. Having said that, we would highly advise you to redeem these codes as soon as you can. Given that there haven’t been too many recent code releases, a revamping of the entire code structure could be in the works.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Slither IO codes.

