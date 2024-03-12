Active Coin Master free Spins (March 2024) – How to get daily free Spins and coins

Coin Master is one of the most popular mobile games with millions of players. If you are looking for free spins to get ahead in the game, we have you covered with all the latest ones you can claim in March 2024.

Moon Active’s Coin Master is about building a village and attacking neighbors, both of which require spending coins. To get these all-important coins, you’ll spin a slot machine to collect rewards. While you only get a set number of spins each day, there are ways to get extra ones completely free, along with other cool freebies.

Be sure to check out our other code lists for some of the best mobile games, like AFK Arena, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Genshin Impact, and even Slither IO, to stay up to date with all the latest rewards.

Read on to learn everything you need about free Spins and coins in Coin Master for March 2024.

Updated March 12, 2024, with new free Spins and reward links.

Moon Active The more spins you have, the more you’ll be able to do in Coin Master.

How to get free spins in Coin Master (March 2024)

If the methods above aren’t to your liking and you want to fast-track some coins and Spins into your back pocket, then we have the answer for you. Below, you’ll find all of the currently available gift reward links to earn you some free Spins in Coin Master as of March 2024.

Note that these rewards can only be claimed through utilizing your mobile device, not on a PC browser.

Best ways to get more free Spins & coins in Coin Master

There are multiple ways to earn free spins in Coin Master and new opportunities pop up practically every day, from following Coin Master on social media through to watching video ads.

Some of these methods will reward more often than others, so it’s worth looking around at each. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of all the best methods we’d recommend you use:

Follow Coin Master on social media

Moon Active To obtain coins in Coin Master, you need to use spins.

By far, the best way to earn free spins is to follow Coin Master on Facebook or Twitter. Every day, Moon Active will provide links you can use to unlock free Spins and coins.

This is an easy way to keep the spins or coins flowing for free and is definitely the most profitable of the methods listed here.

Invite friends to Coin Master

Each time a friend you invite joins Coin Master you’ll receive 40 free spins, which isn’t bad at all. Of course, this requires you to have friends who are willing to play, which makes it less reliable than using social media links.

Similar to Pokemon Go, friends can also send you gifts each day that contain one free spin per friend. So, the more friends you have, the more gifts you can collect.

Watch video ads

You can get a certain amount of free spins in Coin Master by watching video ads too. If you go to the slot machine screen and hit the “spin energy” button on the bottom right, you can watch ads and earn spins for doing so.

If you don’t see it, you’ve run out of free spins you can get through ads for the day.

Level up your Coin Master Village

Each time you level up your village, you’ll receive a ton of free Spins. However, upgrading requires a bunch of gold which you can only get from Spins. So while the rewards are great, this isn’t a method you can rely on all the time.

Moon Active Coin Master is all about the Spins, so don’t miss out on getting some for free!

Take part in Coin Master events

Every so often, Coin Master has seasonal or special events in the game. These are fantastic ways to stock up on free Spins.

While on the slot machine page, look at the top right of the screen .

. Any button that appears beneath the menu icon is an event. Tap on one and you’ll see what each one requires for free Spins.

Earn Coin Master spins by spinning

Finally, and as something you’ll be doing a lot of, you can also earn free spins just by spinning the slot machine. If you’re lucky enough to get three spin energy symbols in a row during a spin, you’ll be rewarded with a ton of free spins.

Depending on how generous Lady Luck is feeling, this could even net you more free spins than most of the other methods above.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to get free spins in Coin Master for March 2024.

