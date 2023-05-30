Ted Lasso merchandise: How to get Nike jersey & more

Ahead of the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale, fans may be looking to get their hands on their own AFC Richmond jersey from Nike and other merchandise – here’s what you need to know.

In 2020, Apple TV launched a sitcom that became phenomenon. Based on a character created for an advert, Ted Lasso won audiences over all across the world, winning multiple Emmys and amassing critical acclaim.

The show follows the titular Kansas coach as he moves to the UK to manage AFC Richmond, a London team in England’s Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, fans have wanted their own club shirt since the early days of the series, in addition to other Ted Lasso merchandise – so, get your wallets ready, as here’s where you can buy some stuff.

Ted Lasso merchandise: Nike jersey

You can buy an official AFC Richmond jersey from Nike for $105 here.

Nike also has other merchandise available for purchase, including team hoodies, sweatshirts, and scarves. You can view the whole collection here.

Ted Lasso merchandise: The Warner Bros store

While you may be tempted by Nike’s offerings, the Warner Bros store has a massive selection of merch, including but not limited too: personalized jerseys, scarves, decanters, and toy figures. Check out the eight-page selection here.

The personalized shirt will set you back $59.95, but it’s exclusive to the online store, so don’t expect to find it anywhere else.

You also have your choice of jackets, including a lightweight tracksuit jacket for $90.95, a bomber jacket for $99.95, and a coach’s puffer jacket for $74.95.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Episodes 1-11 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now, as well as the first two seasons. You can check out the rest of our coverage below:

