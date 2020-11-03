 FaZe Adapt shows his insane new-look GTR - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

FaZe Adapt shows his insane new-look GTR

Published: 3/Nov/2020 9:55

by Marco Rizzo
FaZe adapt next to his new custom GTR
Youtube: FaZe Adapt

Share

FaZe FaZe Adapt

Alexander Hamilton ‘FaZe Adapt’ Prynkiewicz showed off his incredible Nissan GTR custom in a YouTube video, and stunned fans with how impressive it looks.

Adapt is a YouTuber and Director for popular esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan. The 22-year-old started producing YouTube videos in 2011 and while he might have strayed away from his gaming roots, focusing on vlogs and reaction videos, his content remains as popular as ever.

The customizations were performed by West Coast Customs, a legendary establishment embedded into popular culture after appearing in shows such as ‘Pimp my Ride’ and ‘Street Customs’ until the late 2000s. 

WCC simultaneously published a video on their YouTube channel, where you can see the process behind the customisation of the sports car. The video starts two months earlier with Adapt being shown computer models of the product, before moving into the process of stripping the car and reskinning. 

We see how the car was refitted with a new red and gold look, or “shiny red,” as Ricegum amusingly calls it in the video. Adapt’s reaction to seeing the finished vehicle in person for the first time says it all really – it’s an insane-looking car. 

The pièce de résistance, without a doubt, are the FaZe-Themed tyre-rims, which not only fit the colours but also keep it in line with the young YouTuber’s brand.  

Worthy of note of course, are the incredible handmade red and black seat covers in the interior of the car, which we see the progress on the company’s video.

The various hype and enthusiastic reactions from members of the FaZe house perfectly reflected Adapt’s  feelings when seeing the car for the first time, an immediate hit.

The only moderate comments about the car’s looks came from FaZe Rain, but he was ultimately happy for his friend receiving a great-looking car, although not as fast as his Tesla. 

At the end of the video, Adapt announced that his Range Rover will also be getting the same makeover treatment as his high-performance vehicle.

Cars

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s incredible car collection in pictures

Published: 2/Nov/2020 16:46

by Kieran Bicknell
Instagram: @therock

Share

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable celebrities. From voice acting in Disney classics such as Moana to his role as Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise, he has done it all, and has the car collection to prove it.

Often cited as one of the nicest guys in showbiz, Dwayne Johnson can do everything from supervillain to Disney hero, and is recognized across the world.

From his career as a wrestler to his current status as a Hollywood legend, The Rock has been in the spotlight for much of his life. Thankfully, this pays off; His net worth is reportedly over $200m dollars, a significant portion of which he has spent on his incredible car collection.

The Rock’s supercar collection

One thing that is impossible to ignore about Dwayne Johnson is his size. A walking man-mountain of muscle, his bulk leads to issues when buying cars.

He has been seen with a bright orange McLaren 650s similar to the one in TV show Ballers (which he stars in). One of the few supercars he can fit his frame into, the 650s is certainly one of his less low-key rides.

Dwayne Johnson Car Collection
YouTube: Seb Delanney
The McLaren 650s is one of only two supercars known to be owned by The Rock.

Along with the 650s, The Rock also reportedly has a Ferrari LaFerrari. Spec’d in white with black accents, the LaFerrari was apparently a gift from the Ballers production team.

While it is unclear whether he can actually fit in this car, it appears he still owns it. This would be a smart move from the star, given that they’re going up in value.

While not technically a supercar, The Rock also owns a black Rolls Royce Wraith. While the Wraith is perfect for luxury travel, this multi-millionaires ‘daily driver’ is something a little less conspicuous.

Dwayne Johnson’s exotic cars

Alongside his supercars, The Rock has a number of exotic – and rather unusual – vehicles in his car collection too.

His daily driver for example isn’t a typically ‘Hollywood’ car. Perfect for traveling in comfort and relative secrecy, The Rock chooses to use his custom Ford F-150 Raptor for daily duties.

The Rock Velociraptor
YouTube: Seb Delanney
The Hennessey 6×6 Velociraptor is one of the craziest cars in his collection.

When he wants the size and comfort of the Raptor but is happy to forgo the benefits of blending in, he has another incredibly cool truck: The Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6. This insane custom-built truck has over 650hp from its V8 engine, and was a gift to The Rock from the ‘Ballers’ production crew.

Of course, Dwayne has one more trick up his sleeve – his private jet. After all, when you’re as rich as The Rock, who would want to fly economy?