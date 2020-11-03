FaZe Adapt shows his insane new-look GTR - Dexerto

Alexander Hamilton ‘FaZe Adapt’ Prynkiewicz showed off his incredible Nissan GTR custom in a YouTube video, and stunned fans with how impressive it looks.

Adapt is a YouTuber and Director for popular esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan. The 22-year-old started producing YouTube videos in 2011 and while he might have strayed away from his gaming roots, focusing on vlogs and reaction videos, his content remains as popular as ever.

The customizations were performed by West Coast Customs, a legendary establishment embedded into popular culture after appearing in shows such as ‘Pimp my Ride’ and ‘Street Customs’ until the late 2000s.

WCC simultaneously published a video on their YouTube channel, where you can see the process behind the customisation of the sports car. The video starts two months earlier with Adapt being shown computer models of the product, before moving into the process of stripping the car and reskinning.

We see how the car was refitted with a new red and gold look, or “shiny red,” as Ricegum amusingly calls it in the video. Adapt’s reaction to seeing the finished vehicle in person for the first time says it all really – it’s an insane-looking car.

The pièce de résistance, without a doubt, are the FaZe-Themed tyre-rims, which not only fit the colours but also keep it in line with the young YouTuber’s brand.

Worthy of note of course, are the incredible handmade red and black seat covers in the interior of the car, which we see the progress on the company’s video.

The various hype and enthusiastic reactions from members of the FaZe house perfectly reflected Adapt’s feelings when seeing the car for the first time, an immediate hit.

The only moderate comments about the car’s looks came from FaZe Rain, but he was ultimately happy for his friend receiving a great-looking car, although not as fast as his Tesla.

At the end of the video, Adapt announced that his Range Rover will also be getting the same makeover treatment as his high-performance vehicle.