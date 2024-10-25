CoD pros Dashy & Shotzzy slam “dogs**t” Black Ops 6 maps & ask for remasters

Multiple Call of Duty world champions including OpTic Texas’ Dashy and Shotzzy have provided their honest early thoughts on the Black Ops 6 maps, and it’s fair to say they’re not particularly impressed by what’s on offer.

Maps and level design are such an important aspect of any Call of Duty game, and for some players, can make or break how much they enjoy each title.

For example, Black Ops 2 is often heralded as one of the best COD games of all time, if not the very best – and a large part of that is the iconic maps that came with it.

However, early reviews of the game suggest that the maps in Black Ops 6 might not quite live up to those lofty standards that Treyarch set – and now the best players in the world have confirmed as much.

“We have no maps this year, bro,” Dashy said, speaking on what maps could possibly make the competitive map pool. “The maps are f**king dogs**t bro. The game’s good, but the maps are f**king horrible … They just need to add some of the Black Ops 4 maps.”

He suggested the likes of BO4’s Arsenal and Frequency could be good additions to the game.

Shotzzy echoed Dashy’s sentiment, simply saying that “we literally have none” when it comes to maps in the game, adding that “usually we can work with 4 or 3.”

Similarly, Atlanta FaZe’s Simp said that the maps all felt “one-dimensional” and that they played like MW2’s Al Bagra Fortress – not exactly a glowing review.

The pros aren’t the only ones complaining, either: casual players are not impressed at all by the map selection, saying that they’re “not enthused” or “excited” about any of the maps currently available.

In our own Black Ops 6 review, we suggested that the game is incredible but is let down by the map selection too, so clearly these designs just aren’t resonating with the COD player base, though that’s not to say that can’t change down the line.