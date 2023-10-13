The best LEGO gaming sets are those models that combine the rich virtual worlds of some of your favorite franchises with the all-star construction quality of the famous Denmark brand.

In 2023, there are more options than ever for high-quality sets aimed at a more adult audience and can be a thoroughly enjoyable challenge while providing an excellent end result. This roundup of the best LEGO gaming sets in 2023 includes established classic and modern videogame representations from the likes of Super Mario, Horizon, Sonic, Minecraft, and more.

As well as the games, there are even accurate console and arcade reproductions, some even with functionality, to consider as well. We’ve made our choices based on which construction kits offer the best value for money, the top building experiences, and the quality of the display piece overall.

1. LEGO Super Mario – The Mighty Bowser

LEGO

The best Mario gaming LEGO set

Reasons to buy:

Excellent detailing

Fully articulated

Decent building challenge

There are few videogame antagonists as instantly recognizable or feared as King Koopa himself, the Mighty Bowser. This scaled antagonist has been a thorn in Mario’s side for over four decades now, and his encompassing presence can now be reconstructed entirely out of LEGO. It’s not a build for the inexperienced, however, as The Mighty Bowser LEGO set is rated 18+ and contains a total of 2807 pieces. It carries an estimated build time of five hours provided you don’t make any mistakes.

The Mighty Bowser stands at an impressive 12.5 inches tall and includes not only his trademark firebreathing ability, but also full articulation that extends to his arms, tail, and jaw. If you’re a Super Mario fan, then this can easily be considered the ultimate display piece if you grew up with the classic or 3D eras of the long-running platformer franchise.

2. LEGO Horizon Forbidden West – Tallneck

LEGO

The best Sony gaming LEGO set

Reasons to buy:

Good height

Atmospheric presence

Includes Aloy minifig

If you’re a dedicated PS5 gamer then you’ll know all about the Horizon series. Franchise protagonist Aloy grows up in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by mechanical dinosaurs, and that’s what the LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set represents. Tallnecks in the game can be found roaming the open world and are some of the most recognizable enemies around.

Therefore it comes as no surprise that the Tallnecks were the machines chosen to represent the Horizon series. Comprised of 1222 pieces and standing 13.5 inches high, this set is further elevated by including an Aloy minifig for scale and a detailed display stand covered in foliage. Whether you’re after something for the desk or to compliment your PS5 gaming setup, this set is a great pick for PlayStation fans.

3. LEGO Icons – Atari 2600

LEGO

The best retro console gaming LEGO set

Reasons to buy:

Intricate detailing

Hidden Minifig scene

Joystick and cartridges

The term icon is certainly appropriate when talking about the Atari 2600. It wasn’t the first video game console, but it was arguably the most iconic system of the late 1970s and then its widespread adoption in the early 1980s. With color graphics and some primitive, yet charming software, not to mention the birth of third-party studios like Activision, now you can construct a model set for an awesome display piece.

Made up of 2532 pieces, it shouldn’t come as any shock that the LEGO Icons Atari 2600 is made for ages 18+ and above. The construction itself includes not only an accurate console, but also a joystick with movement functionality that plugs into the back, and several full-size cartridges of the console’s essential software. This includes the likes of Centipede, Adventure, and Asteroids, and even comes with mini dioramas representing each title.

4. LEGO Super Mario Nintendo NES

LEGO

The best Nintendo gaming LEGO set

Reasons to buy:

Console, TV, and games combo build

Working scrolling functionality

Accurate detailing of the classic NES

It’s fair to say that the Nintendo Entertainment System (or NES) is one of the most recognizable old-school gaming consoles around. The Japanese hardware manufacturer was largely singlehandedly responsible for kickstarting the video game industry again in the mid-1980s in the US with quality games and a more simplified approach to previous systems. Now, it’s immortalized in LEGO.

Unlike other LEGO retro hardware sets, though, the big selling point of the LEGO Super Mario Nintendo NES set is the addition of a retro CRT TV and stand complete with the console itself. What’s more, it’s hand-cranked to actually move Mario around the 1-1 scene on-screen as pictured in the original Super Mario Bros game from 1985.

Comprised of 2646 pieces, it shouldn’t come as a big shock that the LEGO Super Mario Nintendo NES set is for 18+ only, and it makes sense. The console is coming up to 38 years old, so the target demographic is definitely older. What you’ll get is a complex, rewarding, and stunningly detailed console and TV set of an amazing game and system accurately recreated in LEGO here.

5. LEGO Ideas – Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone

LEGO

The best LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog set

Reasons to buy:

Includes all core Sonic staples

Detailed level layout

Intricate build

If you grew up with the Sega Genesis then you’ll no doubt have fond memories of the opening levels of Sonic the Hedgehog. The 1991 classic is still a staple to the franchise over three decades later, and the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set accurately encapsulates everything that makes the first game in the long-running series special.

Made up of 1125 pieces, the LEGO Green Hill Zone set includes not only the Blue Blur himself, but also Eggman, multiple Badnicks, rings, springs, and a loop the loop for good measure. The detailing here is particularly impressive to the stage which also has power-up boxes and a bridge to cross. Unlike other more recent Sonic-themed LEGO sets, this isn’t a playset, but more of an adult-focused display piece, and that’s why it’s 18+ rated.

6. LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Mine

LEGO

The best LEGO Minecraft set

Reasons to buy:

Good size for play and display

Includes many minifigs

Working mechanics

LEGO and Minecraft go hand in hand thanks to both franchises’ focus on building and creativity. While there are many options available, the LEGO Minecraft Creeper Mine takes the top spot as the best LEGO Minecraft set for how it summarizes the best of both. The box contains both Steve and a female Blacksmith as playable characters with mobs such as a cow, Creeper, bat, and Husk to fill out the roster.

True to its name, The Creeper Mine is a fully functioning and large-scale mine for the characters to inhabit with TNT blocks, swords, and pick axes needed for the job. There’s a good mix of grass and desert biomes as well, and the whole thing works as both a toy for kids and a display piece for experienced fans. Made of 834 pieces, and with a size of eight inches high and 14 inches wide, there’s a good size to be getting on with.

7. LEGO Pac-Man Arcade

LEGO

The best premium LEGO gaming set

Reasons to buy:

Working functionality and lighting

Technical inner workings

Large, impressive build

If you’re in the market for something really special then the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade could be what you’ve been waiting for. This massive working arcade machine doesn’t come cheap, hovering around the $270 mark, however, given its size, functionality, and challenging build, it absolutely deserves a place in our roundup.

Not only does the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade actually work, with a crank handle that guides Pac-Man and the ghosts across the display, but there are also lights, and a maneuverable joystick and buttons that are true to countertap scale. There’s even a topper of Pac-Man, Blinky, and Clyde which can be inverted as well. A nice little extra is the shrunken arcade machine and minifig to go along with it as well. While it doesn’t work and play as a real machine would, the illusion is picture-perfect.

As with many of the more complicated LEGO builds in our list, the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade machine is rated at 18+ and features a total of 2651 pieces. You can expect to finish the build in around six hours depending on your experience with kits but your mileage may vary.

Best LEGO gaming sets – FAQs

We’re using our own experiences and knowledge of the best LEGO gaming sets to answer all the questions you may have about current sets and what to expect before buying.

What LEGO sets are based on video games?

Yes, there are many LEGO sets based on video games which include popular franchises such as Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Pac-Man as well as newer series like Horizon.

What is the hardest LEGO gaming set to build?

Some of the most challenging and rewarding gaming LEGO sets include The Mighty Bowser with over 2,800 pieces and the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade with over 2,650 pieces. This is due to their Technic moving parts and emphasis on minute details.

Are there more gaming LEGO sets coming out?

Yes, there are more gaming LEGO sets planned for release. LEGO recently announced the Animal Crossing collaboration with sets based on the popular Nintendo franchise. At present, several sets have been announced as “coming soon” with release dates in 2024. What’s more, more Super Mario kits are on the way, with the Piranha plant, too.