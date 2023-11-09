Where to pre-order new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow’s Escape set

Pre orders for LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow’s Escape go live very soon from the official LEGO store. This set is no faker!

LEGO has been loving its video game tie-ins lately, boasting collaborations with Animal Crossing, Super Mario, and, of course, Sonic the Hedgehog. However, one character will always be in any Sonic fans mind, Shadow the Hedgehog.

This particular set previously leaked online, so the legitimacy of Shadow entering the Lego realm was reasonably called into question; Shadow’s popularity cannot be denied after all. That is until now, as we finally see Shadow the Hedgehog in all his official bricky glory.

How does Shadow’s debut in LEGO fair against the Best LEGO Gaming Sets of 2023? Check them out and decide for yourself.

How to pre order LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow’s Escape

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow’s Escape (76995) will be open for pre orders December 1 for $19.99 and is aiming for a release early next year.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow’s Escape contains 196 pieces, a Shadow the Hedgehog minifigure wearing his iconic air shoes, and inhibitor rings.

The set features a stasis pod, which Shadow can escape from, brandishing a Dr Eggman logo and a status decal of Shadow inside. His iconic motorcycle from Shadow’s own game, and a RhinoBot containing a Cucky are also present.

Sonic’s all-time rival Super Mario is still very present in the LEGO game, with Nabbit at Toad’s shop and Piranha Plant sets rivalling Shadow’s Escape into LEGO.

It appears that LEGO is aiming for future sets to relate a lot to Sonic Adventure 2, a safe bet after staying in the classic era for a while since it’s often called the best Sonic game.

LEGO previously teased additional characters of Rouge, Knuckles, and Shadow, all of which have prominent roles in the game. The box art of Shadow’s Escape seems close to the ‘Radical Highway’ stage from the game, which supports this theory.

So we may see future LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets be based on the modern Sonic era, possibly starting with Sonic Adventure 2 and running forward.

