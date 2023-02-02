Legend of Zelda Lego set leaks online ahead of rumored release

A new Legend of Zelda Lego leak has revealed details on what an upcoming Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild set could look like, giving fans a sneak peek before its launch.

Following rumors that a Legend of Zelda Lego set is in the works, a new set of images depicting The Great Deku Tree have seemingly leaked online. Fans of Nintendo’s action-adventure series have wanted a Lego set for years, but now it seems like their prayers could be answered if the leaked survey images are to be believed.

This is obviously incredibly exciting news for Legend of Zelda fans, especially since many Breath of the Wild projects were banned on LEGO Ideas – a website that allows users to submit ideas for commercial Lego products. So, here’s everything we currently know about The Legend of Zelda Lego set.

Article continues after ad

Legend of Zelda Lego set leaks

According to a post from, JeanGreyForever, Lego has now begun production on a Legend of Zelda Lego set. The commenter revealed that the set will include 1,920 pieces and will range from $200-$325. They also noted that the upcoming model will be a 2-in-1 build, that will see two versions of the Great Deku Tree.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It appears to be the same model which you can redress to make it look different,” said the commenter. “I don’t think they actually made it so you could make both trees and display both together since there’s just the one base. One of the trees was specifically labeled as designed from the Breath of the Wild game whereas the other came from Ocarina of Time.”

Article continues after ad

As you can see from the leaked images above, the Legend of Zelda Lego set features Link from both Breath of the Wild and Ocarina of Time. The Great Deku Tree can also switch between green leaves to pink cherry blossoms, giving fans the chance to give the ancient tree a seasonal look.

Of course, like all leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we hear more information. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Lego page for all the latest news.