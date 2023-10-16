Here’s every LEGO Animal Crossing set revealed in detail so far

LEGO Animal Crossing sets have been confirmed and we’re bringing you all the details and release dates for the anticipated collaboration.

The LEGO Animal Crossing collaboration was announced earlier in the month, but now we know the first few sets of the line that are releasing, and when. There are a total of five sets with pretty humble price tags aimed at younger gamers to consider. Here is everything you need to know about the LEGO Animal Crossing sets below.

Clear inspiration for this new partnership has been taken from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch game which debuted around three years ago. That means everything you see should be familiar to you if you played the most recent entry in the franchise. Time will tell if these sets can be considered some of the best LEGO gaming sets, or the best LEGO sets, overall.

Every LEGO Animal Crossing set announced to date is scheduled to launch on March 1, 2024, in territories such as the US and the UK. That means there are still around four months until you can get your hands on everything. No pre-orders are available from LEGO itself at the time of writing.

LEGO / Nintendo

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour

A mid-range offering in the LEGO Animal Crossing collection, the Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour is made up of a total of 233 pieces and is rated for ages 6+. You’ll be getting two minifigs in the set, with this model instantly recognizable from the introduction of Animal Crossing: New Horizons as you are ferried away to an island to start life anew.

All told it’s quite a fetching set with its bright color palette and detailing, and it doesn’t cost too much either, retailing for $29.99. It’s currently unknown whether the Animal Crossing sets will fit together the way that the LEGO Super Mario construction kits do, or whether they are purely standalone, but this one could be incredibly popular on release.

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House

LEGO / Nintendo

The largest and most expensive of the LEGO Animal Crossing sets to be unveiled, Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House is a double set that includes recreations of Tom’s infamous storefront and the disorganized pastel mess of Rosie’s house, too. You’ll also get minifigs of both the raccoon loanshark and the sweater-wearing scatterbrain as well. The set is comprised of a total of 535 pieces and is for ages 7+ and up. It will retail for $74.99.

Isabelle’s House Visit

LEGO / Nintendo

Interestingly, instead of being a recreation of Isabelle’s home from Animal Crossing, this set actually sees the yellow dog take a trip out to Fauna’s autumnal cottage for tea. The exterior is beautifully detailed with its brown-and-white color scheme and red accents, and this extends to the apples on the tree and the letter box. The full package includes an interior for both the Isabelle and Fauna and is made up of 289 pieces. The set will retail for $39.99, pricing it firmly in the mid-range.

Julian’s Birthday Party

LEGO / Nintendo

The cheapest and smallest of the currently announced LEGO Animal Crossing sets, Julian’s Birthday Party features the titular blue horse surrounded by a wealth of presents at his birthday party. Perhaps fittingly for the smug character, he’s the only one in attendance. He’s decked out in a purple jacket and present boxes are all around, including a wrapped-up skateboard and boom box. It is just 140 pieces and sells for $14.99. You could populate it with other minifigs in the set, or, you know, leave him to it.

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities

LEGO / Nintendo

Another cheaper offering in the LEGO Animal Crossing lineup, Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities sees the peppy rabbit villager engage in fun in the great outdoors. This includes camping out under the stars with a campfire and a tent and going butterfly catching, too. It’s quite the detailed little set with a lot of foliage and accessories alongside the minifig. It will sell for $19.99 and is constructed of 164 pieces.

Is there Animal Crossing LEGO?

Yes, Nintendo recently announced that LEGO Animal Crossing sets would be coming out in early 2024. Now, we have our first proper look at which villagers and locations from the iconic Nintendo franchise will be represented, with likely more to come on the horizon.

