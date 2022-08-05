Expedition Agartha: Early access release date, gameplay, trailers, more

Wandering Wizard and Matrioshka Games have announced Expedition Agartha, a medieval multiplayer title inspired by Escape from Tarkov. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, from its early access release date to gameplay features.

The runaway success of Escape from Tarkov has inspired a number of different developers to incorporate elements into their own games. Even a series as big as Call of Duty is looking to riff on the idea with Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode.

Matrioshka Games are the latest to come up with a new twist on Tarkov’s formula with Expedition Agartha, a hardcore multiplayer title that places players in a brutal medieval setting.

Here’s everything you need to know about Expedition Agartha including how it will play and how to play the game early.

Contents

Although Expedition Agartha is still in active development, it will be arriving on Steam Early Access on Thursday, August 18.

The game’s official Steam page gives some insight as to why the devs have gone down the Early Access route: “This format is great for gameplay balancing. There is a lot of awesome content in our vision of the final game, but to get to final product, we need the help of a good player base. We can achieve this through Steam Early Access.”

There is no word yet on when players can expect a final release, but Matrioshka Games have given a rough timeframe of one to two years. This means the finished article should arrive by 2024 at the latest.

Expedition Agartha gameplay

Expedition Agartha gives players a mysterious island to explore.

Expedition Agartha is a medieval looter survival game, that tasks players with raiding the titular island in pursuit of shiny new gear and weapons, alone or with up to two other friends. The aim is to explore and gather valuable items before extracting them safely to keep hold of them.

Along the way, you’ll be forced to tackle dangerous bandits and others NPCs, as well as first-person PvP fights against other players looking to steal your hard-earned loot.

Much like Escape from Tarkov, this is a hardcore experience where death means that you could lose everything you’ve earned so far. The servers also wipe periodically, forcing players to start again from scratch in an effort to keep the gameplay fresh and engaging.

Fights arm you with swords and daggers and place you face-to-face with another medieval warrior, using a combination of attacks and dodges to gain the upper hand. Minimal health and the knowledge that one well-placed swing could cost you hours of progress also add an extra degree of tension.

Expedition Agartha trailers

There have only been a couple of Expedition Agartha trailers released so far. The first was a teaser announcing the game was in development, followed a closer look at gameplay as well as the early access confirmation.

Check them both out below.

Expedition Agartha Teaser Trailer

Expedition Agartha – Early Access Announcement Trailer

That was everything we know about Expedition Agartha so far, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with any new information as the game enters early access.

