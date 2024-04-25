Stellar Blade: Where to find the Cyber Magician Suit

One of Stellar Blade’s many outfits for Eve is the Cyber Magician suit. Here’s how to unlock this skin.

There’s no shortage of outfits in Stellar Blade, as the game has launched with 30 outfits for players to dress Eve in. However, most are not automatically available and must first be unlocked through gameplay and exploration.

Among these is the Cyber Magician suit, a sleek and shiny black outfit that makes Eve look like a magician’s assistant.

If you want to add the Cyber Magician outfit to Eve’s wardrobe, here’s how to unlock it.

How to get Stellar Blade Cyber Magician outfit

The Cyber Magician outfit is found in the Wasteland, though you’ll need to complete some puzzles to unlock it.

To find it, head to the pictured location in the northeastern corner of the Wasteland. There, you’ll find a puzzle where you must push three trolleys onto pressure plates.

This will get you a chest with a big “10” on it, but you’ll need to do one more thing before you can open it. Shoot 10 white targets – without hitting any red ones – to lower the counter.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to open the chest to unlock the Cyber Magician suit.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get the Cyber Magician suit in Stellar Blade. Be sure to check out our Stellar Blade page for all the latest news and guides.

