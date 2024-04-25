Fallout 4 next-gen update delivered on performance but failed on graphics

The Fallout 4 next-gen update has finally hit PlayStation and Xbox with the promise of improved graphics but fans have noticed the game looks almost the same.

Bethesda rolled out a massive update to Fallout 4 on all platforms on April 24 that would make the game more stable, increase resolution, and get it up to 60 FPS. Outside of slight improvements to FPS, the improved graphical features for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are almost nonexistent.

Players shared comparisons of before and after the update regarding the Series X and PS5 graphics and the side-by-side comparisons show little to no difference between them. This revelation makes the promising update a bit of a letdown.

YouTuber GameXplain made a video showing the difference between the PlayStation 4 Pro, PS5 Performance mode, and PS5 quality mode. The two latter modes were recently introduced in the Fallout 4 update.

Despite the seemingly non-existent graphical updates, fans of the franchise still celebrated the overall performance updates that came with the next-gen update. This was accompanied by videos showing how the game is smoother in feel thanks to the FPS improvements.

“My early impressions of the Fallout 4 next-gen patch are very positive. The game looks and runs amazing and I can’t wait to finally give my all to this game!” said one player on Twitter/X.

Fans of the Fallout franchise praised Bethesda for the next-gen update to Fallout 4. But despite the increase in player count due to the release of Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV series, older titles like Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas haven’t received the same treatment.