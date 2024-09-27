Exoborne playtest: Date, platforms & how to sign up

A closed playtest for the Bloodhunt developer’s new extraction shooter, Exoborne, goes live in October 2024, and PC players can sign up now.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob unveiled Exoborne during the 2023 Game Awards. The reveal promised a third-person extraction shooter, specifically an open-world PvP experience with PvE elements sprinkled in.

Sharkmob hasn’t shared a release date but noted the game will come to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

In preparation for the eventual release, a playtest on PC will go live for a limited time this fall. Here’s what hopeful players should know about the imminent rollout.

The Exoborne playtest begins on Thursday, October 10 at 8:00 AM PDT and lasts until Thursday, October 24 at 8:00 AM PDT.

Notably, this testing phase will only be available on PC. Sharkmob has not announced if and when it plans to host similar trials on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

How to sign up for the playtest

Interested players can sign up for a chance to join the playtest via Exoborne’s official website. The process will ask users to answer questions about their location and other personal details.

An FAQ section on the site notes there is no guarantee that everyone who signs up will be accepted. Those who do make it through should expect to sign an NDA, prohibiting them from sharing details, screenshots, or gameplay of their time in the sessions.

Sharkmob

As for what exactly the test will include, Sharkmob remains mum on the specifics. The game itself will drop players into a tactical extraction shooter set in an apocalyptic version of the United States that’s been upended by “extreme forces of nature.”

Decked out in powered exoskeletons called Exo-Rigs, players will fight other soldiers and the elements as Mother Nature amplifies the challenge with everything from tornadoes to apocalyptic storms.