Sifu upgrades explained: What to unlock first and how to keep them

Sifu is a martial arts extravaganza that requires precision and progression to maximize your kick-ass potential. The game’s upgrade system can be a lot to take in, so we’ve broken down how to use it.

Sloclap’s Sifu can lead to a brutal beatdown within seconds in part to its layered combat and merciless difficulty. While you may be gifted with the knowledge of Kung-Fu, mastering its intricacies is a hefty task. You’ll have the chance to upgrade your character along the way, but it can be confusing knowing which paths to follow.

To help you on your way to becoming a martial arts maestro, here’s everything you need to know about Sifu’s upgrade system.

When can you buy upgrades in Sifu?

Sifu gives the player the tools to inflict jaw-dropping feats of Kung-Fu but you’ll quickly need more tricks up your sleeve to survive. Sifu’s upgrade system will let you unlock more combos and life-saving moves, but it isn’t accessible all the time.

You can purchase upgrades at Shrine’s throughout every level, but they appear in very fleeting numbers so don’t squander your chance to use them. Each Shrine can only be used until you replay the level, so don’t click away from it unless you’re happy with your upgrade. Your only other chances will be through the resurrection screen upon death or at the tree in the Wuguan.

How to use the upgrade system in Sifu

The upgrade system itself, like the combat, is layered and perhaps a bit overwhelming at first. However, it all begins to click into place once you understand how it can be used. Shrines will give the player to progress down three separate upgrade paths, using the following methods of points to do so:

Age

Level score

XP

Certain upgrades such as increasing your health gained on takedowns or maximum structure can be only be unlocked if you’re at a certain age. The older you get through death, the less you can upgrade these skills. Level score is earned through combat and multiples as you continue to avoid hits. It can be used to upgrade the amount of structure gained from avoids / dodges. XP is also awarded to the player through combat, based on your creativity and combo chains. This can be used to upgrade elements such as weapon damage or your amount of focus.

Are upgrades permanent in Sifu?

The path to Sifu’s completion isn’t easy and sadly, upgrades aren’t permanent from the get-go. If you die on your current run, having purchased multiple upgrades along the way, they’ll be reset when you start again.

However, you can keep upgrades if you’ve got enough XP to fork out for them. Every upgrade on the skill tree, seen in death or at Shrines, can be kept forever if you purchase them five times. Upgrades can range between 500XP or even 1000XP too, making it difficult to acquire some of the better ones if you’re low on XP. We advise putting your XP towards parrying techniques, before your more impressive-looking fleets of fury.

Now you’re ready to navigate Sifu’s upgrade system with ease.