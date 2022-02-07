Sifu difficulty settings: Is there a difficulty slider at launch?

Sifu is an incredibly brutal martial arts game that can prove tricky for even the best Kung-Fu masters, so many players will be wondering if there’s a difficulty setting or slider option. Well, we have the answer to that question right here.

There’s no denying that Sifu is a difficult game. Whether it’s getting greedy with the punches or mistiming a counter, Sifu’s enemies can wipe the floor with you. In fact, even the game’s regular grunts can make short work of you if you’re not careful.

While the Kung-Fu action may look fast and fluid, death is never far away. Receiving a few furious punches is all that it takes to completely ruin a run. Fortunately, Sifu’s unique death mechanic can bring you back into the action – albeit a bit older and a little more powerful.

However, many players looking to dive into the merciless world of Sifu may be put off by its difficulty. Whether you’re struggling to beat a certain level or just wish to know if there’s a difficulty option in Sifu before you make a purchase, then we have you covered.

Is there a difficulty option in Sifu?

No, there are currently no difficulty options or settings available in Sifu. Those looking to complete the game’s tale of revenge will simply need to dust off their martial arts expertise and hone their technique.

Fortunately, death isn’t the end of a run. Instead, players will be resurrected and age several years. While your health bar will grow considerably smaller with each subsequent death, the power behind each punch increases.

Read More: Sifu upgrades explained

This means death shouldn’t be completely feared in Sifu. In fact, death is a large part of learning in Sloclap’s beat ‘em up. Sometimes it takes a few in-game deaths to master a specific enemy or master a trickier section of a level.

It’s best to keep persevering and learning your opponent’s moves. Keep an eye out for opportunities to strike, when to use defensive dodges, and how you can use your environment to your advantage. With enough practice, you’ll be able to quickly take down your foes without taking so much as a scratch.

Will Sifu add a difficulty option in the future?

There is currently no word on whether Sloclap will add a difficulty option to Sifu. However, that doesn’t mean one won’t be added to the game after launch. If you’re concerned about the game’s overall difficulty, then it might be worth waiting to see if Sloclap adds further options in the future.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Sifu difficulty settings and options. Make sure you check out our other Sifu guides for all the latest information:

