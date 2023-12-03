Every LEGO Super Mario Expansion set coming next year

Fans of the LEGO Super Mario Interactive sets will be happy to know even more expansions are coming soon next year.

LEGO are loving video game crossovers lately. From the new Sonic the Hedgehog sets and soon-to-come Animal Crossing sets to the upcoming in-game LEGO x Fortnite event collaboration, they’re covering many bases from all corners of gaming genres.

When it comes to the iconic plumber, they have created a line of interactive LEGO Super Mario sets where you can create your own levels, and a battery-powered Mario will interact with the enemies and environment.

New LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets Available Now

Here are the new LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets available to buy right now.

LEGO Super Mario Nabbit at Toad’s Shop Expansion Set – 71429

The LEGO Super Mario Nabbit at Toad’s Shop contains 230 pieces, making up Toad’s Shop, a variety of knicknacks, as well as a Yellow Toad and the thieving Nabbit, who will probably leave without paying. This set is available to order now for $19.99.

LEGO Super Mario Penguin Family Snow Adventure Expansion Set – 71430

Coming straight out of Super Mario 64 is the LEGO Super Mario Penguin Family Snow Adventure expansion set. This set contains 228 pieces making up the snowy playset, ice slide, a festive Goomba, and the parent and baby penguins. This expansion set is available now for $19.99. Whatever you do, don’t drop the baby off of a cliff.

LEGO Super Mario Expansion sets coming next year

We’ll now be delving into the future with the new LEGO Super Mario Expansion sets that are on their way next year.

LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set – 71431

The LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set contains 458 pieces that make up The King of the Koopas, his furious muscle car, and a pair of bombs to throw at those pesky plumbers. Bowser will storm onto shelves for $29.99 on January 1, 2024.

LEGO Super Mario Yoshis’ Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set – 71428

The new LEGO Super Mario Yoshis’ Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set contains 107 pieces making up the fruitful tree and a Yellow and Pink Yoshi guarding a precious egg. You can explore this small forest for $9.99 on January 1, 2024.

LEGO Super Mario Dorrie’s Sunken Shipwreck Adventure Expansion Set –

The upcoming LEGO Super Mario Dorrie’s Sunken Shipwreck Adventure Expansion Set contains 500 pieces making up the shipwreck and its inhabitants: a Blooper, a Cheep-Cheep, a Cheep Chomp, and the adventurous Dorrie. Not to be confused with a forgetful blue fish, Dorrie will swim onto shelves for $44.99 on January 1, 2024.

Those are all of the LEGO Super Mario Interactive Expansion Sets announced for release next year so far. These sets will make the perfect gift for any young LEGO fan as we head into 2024.

