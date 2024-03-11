LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car set gets 20% price slash

You can now save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set featuring 458 pieces at Amazon.

The Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set is designed to provide endless hours of car-driving, bomb-flinging, and role-play fun. This is an opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to add a unique set to their LEGO Super Mario collection.

The set includes a brick-built Super Mario character, Bowser, complete with an Action Tag for interactive play. You can place Bowser in the driver’s seat and use the yellow lever to make the hood ornament move or fling bombs from the trunk, adding an exciting element to your adventures.

Article continues after ad

One of the standout features of this set is its compatibility with LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi, or LEGO Peach figures (sold separately).

With 458 pieces, it provides a challenging and engaging building experience. To enhance the building and playing experience, the LEGO Super Mario app is available for download. The app offers building instructions and various ideas.

Article continues after ad

Save big on LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set

Amazon

The LEGO Super Mario toy playsets are designed for both solo and social play, offering a wide range of activities. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own the LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set at a 20% discount.

Whether you’re a collector, a gamer, or simply looking for a fun and engaging toy, this set promises to deliver hours of entertainment and excitement.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.