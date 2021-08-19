Elder Scrolls 6 release date hopes dwindle as Skyrim Anniversary Edition confirmed

The entire online gaming community is waiting for an Elder Scrolls 6 release date at this point, but it looks like Bethesda have other plans for now – as a new Skyrim Anniversary Edition is coming out.

Those sniffing around for ES6 news will have seen all of the comments around E3 2021, where its developers claimed all focus would be on Starfield for the immediate future.

While some hopes may have remained that Todd Howard and others were building up for a big reveal, we now know what the Elder Scrolls team have been working on.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition confirmed

On August 19, Bethesda announced that a new version is heading to next-gen consoles (technically current-gen) with a free upgrade – as Nibellion reported on Twitter.

Fishing will be one of many additions to the Skryim Anniversary Edition.

What this means for the hopes of an Elder Scrolls 6 release date remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain – just like GTA, Skyrim is getting a next-gen version.

When is Skryim Anniversary Edition coming out?

Bethesda have set a November 11, 2021, release date for Skryim Anniversary Edition.

How to upgrade Skyrim for next-gen

It has been confirmed that players will be able to upgrade their current version of Skyrim Special Edition to the newly announced Skryim Anniversary Edition ahead of launch.

More details are expected to drop in that regard, but there’s a good chance it will work similarly to others with free upgrades – like FIFA 21 and FIFA 22, which uses a feature called Dual Entitlement.

Interestingly, this new Elder Scrolls version will be dropping on the same day as Grand Theft Auto 5 on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, on November 11.