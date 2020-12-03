 How to upgrade FIFA 21 to next-gen on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S - Dexerto
FIFA

How to upgrade FIFA 21 to next-gen on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

Published: 3/Dec/2020 10:01

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 next-gen graphics
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have finally allowed players to upgrade FIFA 21 to its next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and if you’re wondering how to do it you’ve come to the right place. 

The game’s been an interesting installment to the series by all accounts since its October 6 release date. Though, if you were expecting just a soft transition to the next generation of gaming, think again.

EA have confirmed over 700 new animations, thrilling new last minute goal celebrations, and a brand new TV cinematic camera has been added to change the way we play.

While the new Dual Entitlement feature gives players a free upgrade from their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, not everybody appears to know how to get started. That’s what we’re here for, to give you a hand.

How to upgrade FIFA 21 on PS5

FIFA 21 next-gen
EA SPORTS
Here’s how Liverpool’s Anfield stadium looks on next-gen.
  1. Visit the PlayStation 5 store.
  2. Hit PS5 games.
  3. Scroll down to FIFA 21 and hit the PS4 version.
  4. Click the dotted option button, and hit view product.
  5. Select the David Beckham Edition of FIFA 21 in the dropdown menu.
  6. Hit download and you’re away!

How to upgrade FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X|S

FIFA 21 next gen stadium psg
EA SPORTS
PSG’s ground looks impressive with next-gen graphics.
  1. Hit the Xbox button on the controller.
  2. Head over to My Games & Apps, and See All.
  3. Select Full Library.
  4. Click All Owned Games.
  5. Scroll to FIFA 21 next-gen, which differs from the original with a new Xbox Series X|S logo.
  6. Launch it up or start the update by selecting it with the A button.

FIFA 21 next-gen graphics screenshots

If you’re wondering how the game shapes up in the upgraded version, check out official screenshots and community reactions.

As seen below, a number of changes have been made to textures, hair movements, animations, and more.

Now that you know what you know, you’ll be able to get that download started and have it ready for when all of your mates jump online. Or, you’ll be that unfortunate one that’s waiting for a bit while they play in the background. That’s just the way it goes.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 10 live: Griezmann, Mendy, Lautaro, more

Published: 2/Dec/2020 18:00 Updated: 2/Dec/2020 18:07

by Isaac McIntyre
Griezmann in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team team of the week image.
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 10, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including the full squad and any leaks.

We’ll be honest right up front; this isn’t the best Team of the Week we’ve ever seen, but there are plenty of hidden gems in the squad nonetheless.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Barcelona’s Antoine Greizmann, and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman were all standout players over the weekend – with plenty of solid, if unspectacular cards, also in the running for TOTW 10.

FIFA 21 TOTW 10

The squad is headlined by Barcelona forward Griezmann, who had a spectacular goal in their weekend matchup against Osasuna. Lautaro Martinez, Iago Aspas, and Brighton keeper Pacheco tie for the second-highest rating of this TOTW, all featuring 86 overall ratings.

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy also gets in with his first In-Form of the year, sneaking into the conversation of potentially being a viable left-back option in the Prem.

Team of the Week 10 start time

On November 25, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS released the tenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 10 promo began at 6pm (UK time), as per usual. That’s 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

TOTW player upgrades are now always announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the teams as soon as they’re live.

Iago Aspas could be one of the best FIFA 21 stars in the next Team of the Week.
EA SPORTS
Iago Aspas is one of the best FIFA 21 stars in the next Team of the Week.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 10 leaks

Three weeks ago, EA SPORTS accidentally revealed a number of upgraded players early, totally by accident. In TOTW 8 and 9, they were extra careful to avoid that mistake. TOTW 10, however, appears to have had the same fate befall it.

Twelve players across the starting TOTW lineup, and the sub bench, were revealed early in FIFA 21 through the Ultimate Team Weekend League player pick packs. The next Team of the Week isn’t released until Dec. 2, but the players arrived early.

Here are the dozen leaked players who have already been found:

Leaked TOTW 10 players

  • Lautaro Martinez
  • Iago Aspas
  • Fabian Peña
  • Ruben Aguilar
  • Florian Neuhaus
  • Wout Weghorst
  • Dani Pacheco
  • Raphinha
  • Toko Ekambi 
  • Benoît Costil
  • Antoine Griezmann
  • Benjamin Mendy

If more leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 10 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Griezmann is one of twelve FUT stars seemingly already confirmed for TOTW 10.
EA SPORTS
Griezmann is one of twelve FUT stars that were already confirmed for TOTW 10.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 10 predictions

As always, ahead of this TOTW release, we compiled a list of all the players that could have gotten IF cards this week; let’s see how many of our predictions came true!

  • Sam Johnstone – West Bromwich Albion
  • Fernando Pacheco – Alaves
  • Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • Ruben Aguilar – AS Monaco
  • Gaetano Letizia – Benevento
  • Alessio Romangoli – AC Milan
  • Sean Morrison – Cardiff City
  • Ellyes Skhiri – FC Koln
  • Davy Klaasen – Ajax
  • Florian Nehaus – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
  • Miguel Veloso – Hellas Verona
  • Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki-F
  • Raphinha – Leeds United
  • Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
  • Philip Zinckernagel – FK Bodø/Glimt
  • Karl Toko-Ekambi – Lyon
  • Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich
  • Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg
  • Mbaye Diagne – Galatasary 
  • Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona
  • Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg
  • Mama Samba Baldé – Dijon
EA SPORTS
Early TOTW 10 leaks were right in confirming Benjamin Mendy as one of the IF cards this week.

There you have it – everything you need to know for Team of the Week 10 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team! Any players who thinking about getting your hands on? Let us know by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK!