How to upgrade FIFA 21 to next-gen on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have finally allowed players to upgrade FIFA 21 to its next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and if you’re wondering how to do it you’ve come to the right place.

The game’s been an interesting installment to the series by all accounts since its October 6 release date. Though, if you were expecting just a soft transition to the next generation of gaming, think again.

EA have confirmed over 700 new animations, thrilling new last minute goal celebrations, and a brand new TV cinematic camera has been added to change the way we play.

While the new Dual Entitlement feature gives players a free upgrade from their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, not everybody appears to know how to get started. That’s what we’re here for, to give you a hand.

How to upgrade FIFA 21 on PS5

Visit the PlayStation 5 store. Hit PS5 games. Scroll down to FIFA 21 and hit the PS4 version. Click the dotted option button, and hit view product. Select the David Beckham Edition of FIFA 21 in the dropdown menu. Hit download and you’re away!

How to upgrade FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X|S

Hit the Xbox button on the controller. Head over to My Games & Apps, and See All. Select Full Library. Click All Owned Games. Scroll to FIFA 21 next-gen, which differs from the original with a new Xbox Series X|S logo. Launch it up or start the update by selecting it with the A button.

FIFA 21 next-gen graphics screenshots

If you’re wondering how the game shapes up in the upgraded version, check out official screenshots and community reactions.

As seen below, a number of changes have been made to textures, hair movements, animations, and more.

#NextLevel Realism 😍 Taking the world’s best players to a whole new level of dynamic realism on December 4: https://t.co/mRd7cEUoUR pic.twitter.com/Ok9ziR9ye2 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 29, 2020

Now that you know what you know, you’ll be able to get that download started and have it ready for when all of your mates jump online. Or, you’ll be that unfortunate one that’s waiting for a bit while they play in the background. That’s just the way it goes.