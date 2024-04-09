Gaming

Edge Mech-Ascent codes (April 2024): Free gold, diamonds & tickets

Paarth Wadke
Feature image for Edge Mech-Ascent codesEPICLAND INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Summon a team of high-powered heroes with all the latest Edge Mech-Ascent codes with free gold, diamonds, and tickets. Here are all the codes for April 2024.

The Edge Mech-Ascent world is under the rule of Nidhogg and it’s up to you to save it from her evil clutches. In this AFK idle strategy RPG, you will need to form a team of strong heroes from different races to win battles and move on to the next stages.

As you progress, you will run out of gold, diamonds, and tickets summoning heroes and upgrading them. But you don’t have to worry about it. We have a list of all the Edge Mech-Ascent redeem codes for awesome resources for free.

Two characters in Edge Mech-AscentEPICLAND INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Unlock strong characters

Working Edge Mech-Ascent codes (April 2024)

Check out all the new Edge Mech-Ascent codes with free rewards:

  • HALFYEAR – Free 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds, 10 Normal Summon Tickets
  • YYDS808 – Free 2 Infinite Summon Tickets
  • XMAS777 – Free 200 Diamonds, Christmas Avatar Frame
  • LUNAR888 – Free 100,000 Aura, 100 Diamonds
  • DELIGHT – Free 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds, 10 Normal Summon Tickets
  • DAWN777 – Free 50 Five-Star Random Shards
  • ARMOR777 – Free Legendary One-Star Gear Box

How to redeem Edge Mech-Ascent codes?

To redeem codes in Edge Mech-Ascent, you must reach level 10. Then, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

  • Launch the game on your preferred device.
  • Tap on the Gifts button on the top-right corner of the screen.
  • Navigate to the Activation Code tab and paste the code in the box.
  • Hit Redemption to get your free rewards.

The codes often expire over time so use them as soon as possible.

Team of heroes in Edge Mech-AscentEPICLAND INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Build a formidable team and defeat the enemies.

List of expired codes

  • NAVIDAD777 – Free 1 Five-Star Noah Card, 100,000 Gold, 10 Normal Summon Tickets
  • LUCKY777 – Free 5 Gems, 200 Diamonds, 3 Bounty Tickets
  • VIP777 – Free 10 Normal Summon Tickets, 200 Diamonds, 100,000 Gold
  • EDGE777 – Free 100,000 Gold, 5-star Noah Cards, 10 Normal Summon Tickets
  • EI777 – Free 1 Infinite Ticket
  • NIDHOGG – Free 100,000 Gold, 5-star Noah Cards, 10 Normal Summon Tickets

What are Edge Mech-Ascent codes?

Edge Mech-Ascent codes are gifts from the developers to help players get a boost. The rewards include free diamonds, gold, tickets, and more that are necessary to unlock new heroes.

How to get more Edge Mech-Ascent codes?

New codes are often released when the game hits a new milestone or during events. You can find new codes on the official Edge Mech-Ascent Facebook page or Discord server. However, you can save the hassle and find all the codes right here on this page.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Edge Mech-Ascent codes for April 2024.

