Dragon’s Dogma 2 players “taking no risk” with Dragonsplague

Even with the growing concern about the mechanic’s powerful effects on the game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are having fun with its presence.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are having fun with the discovery of Dragonsplague, an affliction that infects their Pawns and can destroy entire towns if not addressed in time.

Plenty of players are speaking out against how impactful this mechanic can be, but that isn’t stopping others from having fun with it.

A post to the Dragon’s Dogma 2 subreddit shows one player’s extreme measures to keep themselves, and others around them, safe from the illness.

Article continues after ad

In the game, when a Pawn is infected with Dragonsplague, they exhibit aggression towards the player and get snarky with them.

In the clip this player shares in their post, a Pawn says something a little sarcastic to their character. Immediately, the player picks this Pawn up and throws them off a nearby cliff.

Article continues after ad

The community is loving this kind of response, feeling it is a refreshing thing after how much negativity has come from this mechanic.

“Despite how the system has been implemented… The memes it’s created has been glorious. We’re gonna look back at these moments fondly,” one person writes.

Article continues after ad

Other Dragon’s Dogma 2 users are pointing out how much the player base is not taking any chance with Dragonsplague: “The community is taking no risk, any little smallish odd behavior, straight in the water.”

Another player mentions that this line may not be indicative of the Pawn being infected, as their own has said it before and they didn’t have it, to which the poster had a very simple response: “If you’re unsure, let the brine decide.”

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 fanbase seems to be happy seeing someone having fun with the mechanic, even if they feel it’s not quite balanced.

Article continues after ad