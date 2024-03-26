Dragon’s Dogma 2 Jadeite Orb: Location, quest rewards, forgery

Most Dragon’s Dogma 2 players will have been petitioned by Offulve or Everard to find the Jadeite Orb. In this guide, we’ll go over the location of the Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2 as well as what to do when you find it.

The Hunt for the Jadeite Orb quest can seem like a harrowing task given how little information you’re given at the outset. Two characters will request that you find and give them the Jadeite Orb and the choice is yours.

Unfortunately, with no map marker or even a hint as to where it is, you’re left to stumble around. You would think that something as exotic sounding as this would be in a hidden cave or something but it’s way more simple than that.

We’ve got the Jadeite Orb location in Dragon’s Dogma 2 as well as what quest rewards you’ll get from Offulve, Everard, or both (if you’re really sneaky) laid out in this simple guide.

Where to find the Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Capcom via Dexerto

The Jadeite Orb can be purchased from Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in the Checkpoint Rest Town. That’s right, no secret cave, no bandit’s horde. You just buy it from an odd-looking little man who runs a curio shop.

The Orb costs 7,500 Gold so make sure you have at least that much depending on what you want to do once you’ve acquired it. If you’re more efficient than I was in my run, you can make a pretty substantial profit.

Should you give the Jadeite Orb to Offulve or Everard?

The decision of whom to give the Jadeite Orb really comes down to preference. Whether this is based on pragmatism or roleplay.

Offulve is a good-natured merchant who tends to give you the quest first. He offers you 3,000 Gold and the Elite Camping set for giving him the Orb. While this isn’t as profitable, the Elite Camping Set is a very handy item as it never breaks.

Everard on the other hand is a bit of a scoundrel and in my own playthrough, he actually had Offulve killed before I found the Jadeite Orb so there wasn’t much of a choice. He gives you 12,000 Gold and a Ring of Skullduggery which increases damage dealt when attacking from behind.

Depending on your Arisen’s Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Ring of Skullduggery is a fantastic choice for an accessory. Of course, if you’re feeling particularly crafty, you can get all these rewards from both seekers of the Orb.

Capcom via Dexerto Everard: S**t person, great rewards.

How to give the Jadeite Orb to both Offulve and Everard

With a little bit of ingenuity, you can run a con with the Jadeite Orb. Ibrahim, the vendor that you purchase the Orb from, specializes in the forging of items. What this means is that you can create a fake duplicate of the Orb. The process costs 2,000 Gold and takes a little time so go find a bench and doze off at least four times before collecting your phony Orb.

Everard is discerning and will check with Ibrahim to ensure that the Orb is the genuine article. For that reason, you must be sure to give him the real Jadeite Orb for this trick to work.

Offulve is more trusting and won’t question your generosity. You can safely give him the forged Orb and he will immediately reward you. It feels a little shady but that’s the cost of doing business.

If you follow the above method, you’ll wind up with 15,000 Gold, an Elite Camping Set, and a Ring of Skullduggery. The choice is up to you of course.

Capcom via Dexerto We’re not saying you should gift people with useless forged items, but you could.

And there you have it. With that info, you should be able to make whatever choice suits you when completing the Hunt for the Jadeite Orb quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

