Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to mute pawns

The pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are notoriously annoying, but you don’t have to put up with their inane banter for long, as there are ways you can mute your companions.

You can have up to three pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and they will be essential allies on your journey, helping you to overcome monsters and carry gear. Unfortunately, this comes with the downside of pawns never shutting up, as they feel the need to comment on every aspect of the adventure.

You don’t have to suffer when dealing with pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as there are options for making them keep quiet on your adventure, though it’s done through different settings, and you’ll have to tailor them to your liking.

How to mute pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The simplest options for muting the pawns are available through the in-game menus. Go to “Options” and then “Sound.” This will bring up a slider labeled “Pawn Voices.” To mute their voices, drop this to zero and never look back.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t mute the pawn’s subtitles. To do that, go to “Options” and “Language,” and you’ll find the tab letting you turn subtitles off. However, this isn’t an ideal option, especially for people who rely on text to follow the story, as this tab switches off ALL subtitles, not just the pawns.

If you want to disable the smaller subtitles that appear over a pawn’s head, you can do this by going to “Options” and then “Interface.” There is a tab here for “Pawn Dialogue,” which you can disable. This will not disable the pawns’ subtitles at the bottom of the screen, just the ones above their heads.

A roundabout way of ensuring pawns quieten down is hiring ones with the Aphonite Specialization. This attribute causes the pawn to talk rarely. This effect can also be granted to existing pawns using items called Aphonite Tomes.

It’s a shame that Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have a single button to mute pawn dialogue, but all is not lost. Capcom is adding QoL updates in future patches, so an option may be added later.

